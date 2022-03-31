Fact.MR: Softwood Pulp Sales Uptick on Card as Demand for Green Packaging Solutions Grows

China to Remain at the Helm of Global Softwood Pulp Market, Surpassing US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032

In the latest market study, Fact.MR provides comprehensive analysis on the key factors influencing the growth in global softwood pulp market for the upcoming decade. The study also provides detailed insights on the key trends and drivers affecting the sales across multiple segments including source, type, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand in the global softwood pulp market is projected to exceed US$ 24.74 Bn in 2022, exhibiting growth at 7.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. In-depth market analysis by Fact.MR predicts that the demand for softwood pulp will reach US$ 49.58 Bn by the end of 2032.

Consumption of softwood pulp is anticipated to rise due to its increasing application in the production of paper products and dry tissues. Besides this, growing awareness regarding personal care and hygiene will propel the use of absorbent core products. This, in turn, will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Subsequently, surging demand to substitute polyethylene with paper bags, especially in India, the U.S., and the U.K., is likely to create conducive environment for the growth in softwood pulp market.

Further, rising birth rate and surge in geriatric population will improve the adoption of absorbent core products such as baby diapers and adult diapers worldwide. This is likely to boost the market over the coming years.

Additionally, growing presence of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, such as Kao Corporation, P&G, and Kimberly Clark, especially in emerging economies such as China, is projected to give tailwinds to the softwood pulp market demand.

For instance, in 2020, sales of paper pulp in China, in terms of volume, was nearly 110 Mn MT. In addition to this, with increased production of printing paper, boards, and tissues in China, the country accounted for 50% of overall paper pulp consumption.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 23.5 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 24.74 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 49.58 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.2%

Key Takeaways:

Softwood pulp market share is estimated to hold approximately 35% of the global pulp market value by 2032.

Based on type, the demand for bleached softwood kraft pulp is expected to increase at CAGR of 7.2%.

In terms of application, the dry tissue segment is presumed to lead the market with the sales of US$ 8.08 Bn during 2022-2032.

Bn during 2022-2032. By source, the bale segment is estimated to hold 68% of the market share by end of 2032.

China softwood pulp market is estimated to register a market valuation of US$ 7.2 Bn during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Surging requirement of sustainable raw materials for various applications, such as printing, writing, packaging, and others, are steering the growth in softwood pulp market.

Growing environmental concerns regarding the use of plastic is fueling the demand for green packaging solutions, thereby, boosting the sales of softwood pulp.

Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials used in production of softwood pulp is likely to limit the sales in the market.

Shift in preference from paper-based packaging to reusable plastic containers in various industries might restrict the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

According to Fact.MR, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UPM, and Arauco North America, Inc. are identified as prominent players, estimated to account for almost 32% of overall market share.

Growing inclination of the consumers toward sustainable solutions is encouraging the manufacturers to update their product line. Apart from this, key companies are also adopting diverse strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their business.

For instance,

November 2021 : Domtar Corporation entered into a partnership with Kingsport to develop unbleached softwood kraft pulp. The company also developed LIGHTHOUSE FLUFF PULP and PAPERGRADE PULP in 2022, which is used in the diapers, tissues, packaging grades, and others.

: Domtar Corporation entered into a partnership with Kingsport to develop unbleached softwood kraft pulp. The company also developed LIGHTHOUSE FLUFF PULP and PAPERGRADE PULP in 2022, which is used in the diapers, tissues, packaging grades, and others. In 2022, Canfor Corporation developed Kodiak Kraft and Polar kraft using renewable resources. The company has been recognized as one of the BC Top employers for the 7th time in 2022.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Metsä Fibre

UPM

Arauco North America, Inc.

Canfor Corp.

Domtar Corporation

Ilim Group

Mercer International

Port Townsend Paper Company

Oji Paper Co. Ltd.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

Verso

Klabin SA

Stora Enso Ovi.

Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd

WestRock Company

Rottneros AB

Tembec Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Softwood Pulp Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers in-depth market analysis on the global softwood pulp market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also reveals the growth opportunities and challenges in the softwood pulp market through multiple segmentation as follows:

By Source:

Bale

Fluff

By Type:

Bleached Softwood Pulp

Northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK)



Southern bleached softwood kraft (SBSK)

Unbleached Softwood Pulp

Semi-bleached Softwood Pulp

By Application:

Paper Production

Printing Paper



Thin Wrapping Paper



Translucent Paper



Oil Proof Paper



Map Paper



Offset Paper



Others

Absorbent Core Products

Baby Diapers



Adult Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products

Sanitary Napkins



Panty Liners



Under Pads



Breast Pads

Wet Wipes

Dry Tissues

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Softwood Pulp Market Report

Who are the manufacturers dominating the global softwood pulp market?

Which region is estimated to lead the softwood pulp market?

What is the expected market valuation of softwood pulp market in 2022?

At what rate will the global softwood pulp market grow during the forecast period?

What are the factors impeding the growth of the global softwood pulp market?

What is the estimated market size of softwood pulp market during 2022-2032?

