- (PLX AI) - NENT Group and TV 2 Danmark agree settlement in damages case submitted in 2006.
- • NENT says TV 2 Danmark will pay NENT Group DKK 430 million (or about SEK 600 million)
- • The case was related to competition and state aid issues, including TV 2 Danmark's use of certain rebates on TV advertisements between 2001 and 2010
- • The payment will be reported as a positive item affecting comparability in NENT Group's Q1 financial results
