KAL is delighted to announce that we have opened a new business and engineering office in Vietnam's primary economic center Ho Chi Minh City.

By opening this office, KAL is well-positioned to serve banks in Vietnam with the dedicated local support required by financial institutions with advanced ATM and self-service networks. As part of our long-term vision, the KAL Ho Chi Minh City office will support banks elsewhere in Asia-Pacific too as KAL expands further in the region.

Our new Vietnam location is the latest in a growing list of KAL offices around the globe. KAL continually strives to provide world-class service and support while delivering solutions that address local customer needs. The Ho Chi Minh City office confirms our commitment to the growing Asia-Pacific markets, and we welcome new opportunities in the area.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005068/en/

Contacts:

To find out more, please contact KAL's Ho Chi Minh City-based Business Development Manager Anh-Duc Vu at Anh-duc.vu@kal.com