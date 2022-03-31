Wilshire Selects Premialab for Multi-Asset Risk Analysis

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announced today that Wilshire will use Premialab's platform and multi-asset analytics solution to support risk management for quantitative investment strategies on the Wilshire institutional managed account platform.

Premialab will provide Wilshire with state-of-the-art performance and risk analytics across asset classes and investment styles. This information will help Wilshire provide an information-rich profile on portfolios that include complex non-linear investment strategies.

"Wilshire is now able to provide additional transparency and risk management to our institutional clients with Premialab's platform and multi-asset analytics solution," said Jason Schwarz, President of Wilshire. "As a global leader in innovative investment solutions and advanced analytics, we strive to combine novel technologies, like Premialab, with our own time-tested quantitative and qualitative insights. This helps ensure our clients have transparent access to protect their portfolios in a volatile market."

"We are seeing a clear trend among institutions looking at quantitative strategies to protect their portfolios in current market environment. This comes with increasing needs for transparency and risk management processes," said Adrien Geliot, CEO of Premialab. "We are delighted to work with Wilshire supporting their extensive expertise with our unique data and risk analytics.

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors worldwide. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information, the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions while achieving the utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, Premialab has partnerships with leading investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a global provider of market-leading indexes, advanced analytics, and multi-asset investment solutions. A trusted partner to a diverse range of more than 500 institutional investors and financial intermediaries, our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide and advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets, $97 billion of which are assets under management. Please visit our website for more information about Wilshire, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.