Adaptavist acquires agile-transformation experts 'Gravity Works' and expands operations to Africa

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, has acquired Cape Town, South Africa-based agile consultancy Gravity Works . Gravity Works provides coaching and organisational design along with foundational tools, frameworks, and data-driven insights to help clients improve the way they work - creating smarter, more agile teams. They share a pragmatic, people-first approach with Adaptavist which enables businesses to transform communications, culture, structure, and behaviours to deliver sustainable change and value creation.

"Gravity Works is a great fit for Adaptavist - they complement our existing service offerings and strengthen our portfolio of agile brands both inside and outside of the Atlassian ecosystem. Combined with Aligned Agility, which joined the Adaptavist family in November, we now have a unique, unrivalled pool of agile transformation expertise that allows us to be an even stronger business partner to organisations of all sizes, around the world," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist.

Agile continues to be a driving force in enterprise transformation, especially as companies navigate a post-pandemic, hybrid work-world. The need for improved communication and collaboration, accelerated product development, better ROI and reduced costs are all drivers for the shift from traditional services to agile. According to Allied Market Research , the global enterprise agile transformation services market is projected to reach $63.8 billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 19.5% from 2019 to 2026.

"There's no doubt that the 'new normal' needs agile, which makes this an exciting time to be in the transformation business and to be part of the Adaptavist team," said Stephen de Villiers Graaff, managing director of Gravity Works. "Like Adaptavist, we don't see agile as a means to an end, but rather as a mindset - and we look forward to working together to help our clients achieve that mindset to move beyond traditional tooling and infrastructure to drive meaningful, scalable, lasting change."

Gravity Works will continue to operate in South Africa and will continue to be led by de Villiers Graaff, who will now join the Adaptavist management team. For more information about Gravity Works, visit https://gravityworks.co.za .

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions - through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more.

The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

