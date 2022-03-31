Leading File Data Services Provider Nasuni Set to Open New Innovation Centre in Ireland

The company has hired experienced executive to lead engineering and is planning to hire up to 55 senior engineers amid global expansion

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, the leader in file data services, today announced that it will create up to 55 new senior engineering jobs over the next three years in Cork, Ireland at its newly established Innovation Centre. This will be Nasuni's first innovation centre and its fourth office including its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and additional offices in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Cary, North Carolina, USA. The company is also expanding its presence in Germany, Benelux and London as part of its global expansion.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD, said "This announcement is great news for Cork and indeed Ireland. With up to 55 jobs planned, Nasuni is placing a significant vote of confidence in Cork and further demonstrates our competitive position in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. I am delighted that Nasuni chose to locate its Innovation Centre in Cork as part of its global expansion."

Nasuni has also hired Derek Murphy as Vice President of Engineering, EMEA. Derek is an experienced head of engineering with experience at multinational enterprise companies including Forcepoint, McAfee, Intel, and Apple. In the past 15 years, Derek has worked in the domain of Cyber Security under the areas of Cloud Product and Services, with a focus on Cloud Software Engineering and Cloud Operations.

"We are looking for the right talent to fill senior, 'greenfield development' positions, cloud and analytics focused. This is high-value work, crucial to our business, and we are convinced we will find the right candidates in Ireland," said Murphy.

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni, added: 'Nasuni is committed to Ireland, and we have already incorporated Nasuni Ireland Ltd. The country is known for its well-educated software talent pool as well as the number and variety of its technology hubs. Together with the strong support and relationship with the IDA and the diversity of the region, Ireland has a track record as a place to invest, and one that yields results. This will complement the success that Nasuni has in its centres of innovation and offices across the globe, continuing to offer the same level of trusted file data services in the region. Our vision is to expand the team to over 55 people over the next three years."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: "Nasuni's investment comes at the right time, as remote work continues to create unprecedented challenges and cyber security is more important than ever for enterprises. The establishment of the EMEA Innovation Centre for Nasuni is a testament to the region's highly-skilled and talented workforce and reinforces IDA Ireland's mission to boost jobs and investment for regional locations. I welcome Nasuni to Ireland and wish the team every success with this expansion."

With the rising threat to business from cyberattacks, Nasuni believes it is more important than ever that the entire IT ecosystem of an enterprise-its suppliers, partners, and managed service providers - offer the highest standards of security and risk management. Enterprises benefit from Nasuni services to achieve cost-efficient, multi-site primary file storage capacity, fast access over standard file sharing protocols and the ability to recover files systems after a ransomware attack in minutes; all for less than the cost of traditional on-premises file infrastructure.

Nasuni has a hybrid working arrangement in place across all its offices as it transitions out of COVID-19. The current expectation is that the Ireland site will also support hybrid working. As Nasuni Ireland scales and hires people, the company intends to open a physical facility in the near future.

Nasuni is hiring across all functions and locations in 2022; for more information, please visit https://www.nasuni.com/company/careers/.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading provider of file data services. The Nasuni file data services platform is a cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies, dramatically simplifying IT administration and enhancing worker productivity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

About IDA

IDA Ireland is the State's inward investment promotion agency that is tasked with growing and sustaining FDI in Ireland. It achieves this by partnering with potential and existing investors to help them establish or expand their operations here. It also provides a range of supports, including grant assistance, to its client companies.

