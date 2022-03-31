Participation underscores Convergint's commitment to sustainability efforts in global and local communities

Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced its participation in Host in Ireland's "Orchards in the Community" initiative. Designed to safeguard endangered bee populations and increase pollination levels, Convergint's participation in this wide-reaching environmental protection project will directly support Host Ireland's work to plant over 1,000 mixed fruit orchards across Ireland.

As one of the 52 pledgers and over 90 schools and community groups participating in this year's 'Orchards in the Community' initiative across Ireland, Convergint has sponsored the planting of orchards for the Catholic University School (CUS) and the Bray Chamber of Commerce. The initiative will result in orchards being planted in every single county in Ireland, providing essential support in encouraging biodiversity, protecting and feeding endangered pollinators, and driving community awareness and action. The positive environmental impact of this initiative aligns closely with Convergint's ongoing dedication to developing a company culture where all are committed to making responsible decisions that ensure the health and safety of colleagues, customers, and the communities in which Convergint operates.

"We're thrilled to participate in Host Ireland's 'Orchards in the Community' efforts and contribute to this important sustainability effort across the country," said Adrian Hill, General Manager for Convergint Ireland. "Giving back to local communities, acting with generosity, and supporting global and local environmental initiatives is well aligned with Convergint's foundational Values and Beliefs and is important to our colleagues around the world. We hope that these orchards will provide beautiful green space for communities as well as a positive environmental impact."

Acting as a key source of biodiversity, these orchards not only provide vital green space for cities and towns, but also create essential habitats and food sources for pollinators and other species in need. With Ireland's wild bee population at risk, 'Orchards in the Community' takes direct action to help reduce and prevent the extinction of the nation's bees and collect key environmental data, while also encouraging greater community awareness and interaction with nature.

"Orchards have played an important role in communities for many centuries, providing a focal point, a gathering space, and a place where people and nature successfully work together to create abundant harvests," said Garry Connolly, founder, Host in Ireland. "That spirit of community is alive and well with 'Orchards in the Community' as organisations like Convergint come together with biodiversity groups, schools, colleges, Tidy Towns, and others across Ireland to tackle challenges like biodiversity loss to save Ireland's pollinators."

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 7,500 colleagues and more than 160 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

About Host in Ireland

Host in Ireland is an award-winning strategic global initiative created to increase awareness of the benefits of hosting digital assets in Ireland as well as Irish companies that are designing, building, and operating data centres globally.

For more information about Host in Ireland, visit www.hostinireland.com.

