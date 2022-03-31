Klaipedos Nafta: Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG regasification services prices for the May 1st - December 31st, 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 31 March 2022 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) regasification services prices (excluding value added tax) and set the following prices effective from May 1st, 2022:

LNG regasification price of 1,19 EUR/MWh for the variable tariff component (price since January 1, 2022 is 0,41 Eur/MWh);

LNG regasification price of 0 EUR/(MWh/day/year) for the fixed tariff component, which is included in the security component paid by natural gas consumers (price since January 1, 2022 is 149.88 EUR/(MWh/day/year).

The upper limit for revenue that the Company is allowed to earn from LNG regasification services, which is set by the Council, remains unchanged in 2022.

New tariffs will be applicable from May 1 to December 31, 2022.

For more information about the resolutions adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.vert.lt/en/ .

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772