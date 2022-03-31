Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
31.03.22
10:31 Uhr
0,277 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 10:29
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG regasification services prices for the May 1st - December 31st, 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 31 March 2022 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) regasification services prices (excluding value added tax) and set the following prices effective from May 1st, 2022:

  • LNG regasification price of 1,19 EUR/MWh for the variable tariff component (price since January 1, 2022 is 0,41 Eur/MWh);
  • LNG regasification price of 0 EUR/(MWh/day/year) for the fixed tariff component, which is included in the security component paid by natural gas consumers (price since January 1, 2022 is 149.88 EUR/(MWh/day/year).

The upper limit for revenue that the Company is allowed to earn from LNG regasification services, which is set by the Council, remains unchanged in 2022.

New tariffs will be applicable from May 1 to December 31, 2022.

For more information about the resolutions adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.vert.lt/en/.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.