London South Bank University Partners with Symplicity CareerHub Core to Put Students Front and Centre in Career Readiness

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, wellbeing, and success, is excited to announce its newest partnership with London South Bank University! To support its over 16,000 students across the United Kingdom, LSBU has adopted Symplicity's newest platform, CareerHub Core to streamline its operations to ensure that students are front and centre with accurate reporting needs, efficient workflows and a holistic approach to student career readiness during their time at LSBU and post-graduation.

Utilising CareerHub Core's configurability, analytics and reporting, LSBU career centre staff will be able to effectively support students by helping staff identify students' needs, goals, career readiness benchmarks and more, all within one system. It's because of LSBU and Symplicity's common goal of student success, that LSBU choose Symplicity.

"CareerHub Core is enabling us to put the student at the centre of the system, with configurability tailored to each student and building the processes around them," said Kulvinder Birring, Head of Employability and Placements at LBSU. "By using CareerHub Core, the time saving and process efficiencies we are seeing, are almost like having an extra member of staff on our team."

"We are extremely excited to be working with LSBU and embark on this partnership together," said Thomas Jepsen, Symplicity's President of International. "By investing with Symplicity, we will be able to assist LSBU in helping its careers department put students at the heart of its processes, ultimately helping students find the right opportunities and succeed."

Symplicity is a global leader in student employability and engagement software solutions to more than 2,000 colleges and universities. Symplicity's SaaS platform supports the full student experience, including early talent recruiting, accessibility, wellbeing and behavioral intervention. These solutions empower higher education clients to enhance a student's ability to stay in school, graduate and secure a first job. Learn more at www.symplicity.com.

With roots in the real world, London South Bank University has been offering industry-relevant degrees that enable students to become the best version of themselves for over 120 years. At LSBU, students not only gain a comprehensive academic degree, but skills for life and the experience employers are looking for. Putting wellbeing at the heart of everything LSBU does. From helping local businesses to supporting students' personal growth, LSBU is founded on striving together as community.

