ClickUp expands senior EMEA team with European demand up 233%

ClickUp announces multiple leadership hires across EMEA as European user base grows by 233% in the past year

The hires demonstrate ClickUp's focus on celebrating diverse talent and boosting customer experience through localised expertise

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the world's only all-in-one productivity platform, has?today announced multiple new senior hires across EMEA as demand in the region soars by 233%. This includes a new VP for EMEA Operations, VP for EMEA Sales and Director of Product Engineering, who will further develop and execute ClickUp's plans for international growth with a focus on delivering localised expertise to enhance overall customer experience.

ClickUp plans to deliver deep local expertise across the EMEA organisation to further enhance global user experience; a value that lies at the core of the company's culture. ClickUp is also focusing on celebrating local engineering talent, building out a significant European team that will grow to represent over 30% of its total EMEA workforce. Being purposeful with diversity, equality and inclusion are evident in its hiring approach (with most of the new leadership appointments being female).

European demand for ClickUp's all-in-one productivity solution has soared: with more than 300,000 teams in the EMEA region and European growth of 233% over the past 12 months. ClickUp's European customer base includes Booking.com, HYPERVSN, Mindshare, STX Next and G-Loot.

Amber Coster, Vice President, EMEA Operations will unite and lead the EMEA region and help guide ClickUp as it launches its global go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining ClickUp, Amber helped take AppDynamics from a $100m valuation through to $3.7bn acquisition and M&A integration. She will be based in the UK and will lead the growing EMEA team in building ClickUp's trust and credibility across the new markets.

"We've wasted no time in getting our core EMEA leadership team setup, bringing in exceptional talent who drive results whilst maintaining a focus on our core value of "have fun, find joy and be you"," said Amber Coster, VP EMEA Operations at ClickUp. "We already have a solid base of employees in the region, with team members spread across Europe. We are employing the best people for the job and leveraging ClickUp to ensure our teams are hyper-productive when not co-located. We're deeply committed to building the business with collaboration, culture and community at the heart of it."

Richard McGuinness, VP EMEA Sales will work alongside Amber and the international team to build deeper connections with ClickUp's EMEA customer base and drive reach in region. He joins ClickUp from eDesk where he was Chief Revenue Officer, leading its BDR, Sales and Success teams to achieve triple digit ACV growth. Richard will be building the team at ClickUp's new Dublin HQ to help drive exceptional growth in the region.??

"Many of our European customers were early adopters of the ClickUp platform, showing the creative and dynamic approach EMEA companies have towards increasing their teams' productivity and providing the most incredible foundation for us to build upon," says Richard McGuinness, VP EMEA Sales. "EMEA companies are used to succeeding across borders, time zones and cultures - and ClickUp wants to showcase how teams can succeed in the new post-Covid workplace."?

Kuba Rozkwitalsk, Director of Product Engineering, joins as ClickUp's new Poland site lead, and will leverage local tech talent to develop the platform for global needs. Kuba previously built marketing and sales automation for AdWords and Shopping Ads at Google, driving revenue from newly identified and better engaged potential customers. He later led ShopRunner's engineering office in Poland through two acquisitions, growing the team from seven to 30 engineers.?

Further key EMEA hires include:?

Marija Skobe-Pilley , Head of Customer Success, EMEA. Marija joins ClickUp to build, lead and scale its EMEA Customer Success team from her base in the UK.

Jana Metz, Regional Sales Director EMEA. Jana was ClickUp's first sales leader in EMEA and has been at the forefront of building the founding team.

Ana Keating , Regional Customer Operations Director, EMEA. Joining to lead EMEA Customer Operations, Ana brings over 16 years of international experience in a customer service environment.

Garth Thompson , Solutions Engineering Lead, EMEA. Garth joins ClickUp to lead Solutions Engineering, building and scaling a diverse team of Solutions Engineers in EMEA.

Ridgy Lemarier, Regional Director Field Marketing, EMEA. Ridgy joins ClickUp to launch EMEA marketing and help build local ClickUp customer communities.

Bilyana Krasteva , Manager of Customer Support, EMEA. Bilyana joins ClickUp to bolster Customer Support across multiple language markets internationally.

This announcement follows a milestone year for ClickUp after its record-breaking Series C funding round in 2021, and the announcement of a new Dublin HQ with plans to create 200+ EMEA jobs.?With 55 employees hired since the EMEA launch, ClickUp is on track to achieve its goal of filling 200 new roles by the end of 2023.

As part of its ongoing recruitment drive, ClickUp is actively hiring for roles across sales, customer success, marketing, support, engineering and operations, with the aim of providing a more localised experience for the nearly 300,000 European teams already using the platform. To learn more about working at ClickUp, visit https://clickup.com/careers or to try ClickUp free forever and start saving you and your team one day every week, visit www.ClickUp.com.?? -

About ClickUp??

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.???

