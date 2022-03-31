BMI Group: BMI acquires ChovA to obtain a leading position in the Spanish flat roof market

VALENCIA, Spain, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Group, a Standard Industries company and a leading manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe, has acquired Spanish company Asfaltos ChovA, a specialist in efficient flat building solutions for waterproofing and thermal and acoustic insulation. With this acquisition, BMI expands its business portfolio in waterproofing and insulation to strengthen its Spanish flat roof business.

ChovA's wide range of products includes bitumen membranes and thermal and acoustic insulation. The company was founded in the 1940s by the Chova family, who will continue to be linked to the business after the acquisition.

"We are very proud of what the ChovA team has achieved in 77 years in business," said Eduardo and Antonio Chova. "Joining the BMI family of businesses offers a great opportunity for growth and continued high-quality service for customers, while the combined business of BMI and ChovA will provide an even stronger choice of construction solutions for customers in Spain."

"Together, BMI and ChovA will provide a complete set of topline roofing solutions for customers seeking flat or pitched roofs," said Carlos Hernández, Managing Director, BMI Iberia and Italy. "Both companies will continue to offer excellent service, supporting architects, engineers and installers through their dedicated technical assistance services, from design to jobsite works and installer training."

"Welcoming ChovA colleagues, products and brands to BMI is a fantastic step forward for flat roofing solutions in Spain," said Justin Skala, CEO, BMI Group. "We are companies who share similar values and heritages of quality and expertise, and we are excited to show our customers the new solutions made possible by bringing ChovA into the BMI family."

BMI Group was advised by Fieldfisher Spain. Garrigues provided legal advice to Asfaltos ChovA.

About BMI Group

BMI Group was born out of a recognition that customers now expect a single point of expertise to help them find their ideal roof. Bringing together some of the industry's most trusted brands to become the largest supplier of both flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe, BMI Group has over 165 years of experience and innovation to offer its clients.

As a Standard Industries company, BMI Group, headquartered in the UK, has the support, reach and resources of a global enterprise. With over 120 production facilities across Europe, Africa and Asia, and more than 9,500 employees worldwide, the business is well positioned to provide an unparalleled level of service to homeowners, specifiers, contractors, property owners and developers. Find out more at www.bmigroup.com

About ChovA

Asfaltos ChovA, is a family business based in Tavernes de la Valldigna in Valencia (Spain), dedicated to the manufacture and sale of building products, specializing in construction systems for waterproofing, thermal insulation and acoustic insulation. In developing its solutions and products, ChovA prioritizes innovation, quality, sustainability and service for its clients, prescribers and installers. Founded in the 1940s, ChovA is positioned as a leading company in the field of construction. Visit us at www.chova.com

