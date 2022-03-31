The "Europe Duty Free Retailing Market Size, Sector Analysis, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European duty-free market is expected to reach US$14.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report provides an overview of the European duty free retailing which includes key trends, retailer reactions and post COVID-19 outlook.

Scope

As travel restrictions ease and tourism returns, things will improve fueled by the continued appeal of European brands and luxury products. However, as depicted by the negative CAGR of 2.0% from 2019-2025, sales of US$14.2 mn by 2025 will fall short of 2019 values by US$1.8 bn.

Cosmetics and toiletries was the largest category in 2020 with sales of $1,809 million and is set to remain so through the forecast period to reach $4,938 million by 2025.

The drinks category is set to be the fastest growing area in Europe's duty free market with 1.3% CAGR from 2019-2025.

The UK is set to lose the top spot with its market share declining from 24.0% in 2020 to 8.0% by 2025 owing to new regulations which will mean that duty free spend will be limited to tobacco and alcohol.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Regional Analysis

Country Analysis

Sector Analysis

Consumer Behaviour

Tourism Landscape

Key Trends

Key Retail Innovations

Competitive Landscape

New Opportunities

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

World Duty Free

Heinemann

DUFRY

Aelia Duty Free

Travel Retail Norway

Hellenic Duty Free Shops

The Loop

Lojas Francas de Portugal

DFS

ATU

B&S Shop fly

