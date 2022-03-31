The "Europe Duty Free Retailing Market Size, Sector Analysis, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European duty-free market is expected to reach US$14.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report provides an overview of the European duty free retailing which includes key trends, retailer reactions and post COVID-19 outlook.
Scope
- As travel restrictions ease and tourism returns, things will improve fueled by the continued appeal of European brands and luxury products. However, as depicted by the negative CAGR of 2.0% from 2019-2025, sales of US$14.2 mn by 2025 will fall short of 2019 values by US$1.8 bn.
- Cosmetics and toiletries was the largest category in 2020 with sales of $1,809 million and is set to remain so through the forecast period to reach $4,938 million by 2025.
- The drinks category is set to be the fastest growing area in Europe's duty free market with 1.3% CAGR from 2019-2025.
- The UK is set to lose the top spot with its market share declining from 24.0% in 2020 to 8.0% by 2025 owing to new regulations which will mean that duty free spend will be limited to tobacco and alcohol.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Regional Analysis
- Country Analysis
- Sector Analysis
- Consumer Behaviour
- Tourism Landscape
- Key Trends
- Key Retail Innovations
- Competitive Landscape
- New Opportunities
- Appendix
- About the Analyst
Companies Mentioned
- World Duty Free
- Heinemann
- DUFRY
- Aelia Duty Free
- Travel Retail Norway
- Hellenic Duty Free Shops
- The Loop
- Lojas Francas de Portugal
- DFS
- ATU
- B&S Shop fly
