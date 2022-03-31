Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAMPO OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3/31/2022 SAMPO OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Sampo Oyj has invalidated 17,128,505 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on 3/31/2022 . The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of 4/1/2022 . Identifiers of Sampo Oyj's share: Trading code: SAMPO ISIN code: FI0009003305 Orderbook id: 24346 Number of shares: 537,023,345 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260