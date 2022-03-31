Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
30.03.22
11:10 Uhr
44,220 Euro
-0,340
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,69044,74012:00
44,69044,71012:00
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 11:29
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SAMPO OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3/31/2022

SAMPO OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Sampo Oyj has invalidated 17,128,505 shares. The decrease in the number of
shares has been entered into the Trade Register on 3/31/2022 . The invalidation
will be valid in the trading system as of 4/1/2022 . 

Identifiers of Sampo Oyj's share:

Trading code: SAMPO
ISIN code: FI0009003305
Orderbook id: 24346
Number of shares: 537,023,345

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.