IAMA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) consisting of world-renowned experts in computational chemistry, protein drug design, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The SAB will work cohesively with management to advance the company's preclinical development pipeline.

"We are proud to have such an accomplished and diverse group of scientific thought leaders and industry experts joining our SAB who share our commitment to expanding the field of neuroscience drug discovery for the benefit of the neurodevelopmental disorder community," said Andrea P. Malizia, Chief Executive Officer of IAMA Therapeutics. "These thought leaders bring deep scientific expertise in drug discovery and extensive clinical experience in drug development. We look forward to benefitting from their development and strategic insights as we seek to advance our multi-program pipeline of drug candidates, beginning with our lead program in autism."

The founding members of the IAMA Therapeutics' SAB are:

William L. Jorgensen Sterling Professor of Chemistry at Yale University (New Haven, CT, USA).

Woody Sherman Chief Computational Scientist at Roivant Discovery (Boston, MA, USA).

Antonio Hardan Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Child Adolescent Psychiatry and Child Development- and Director of the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic at Stanford University (Stanford, CA, USA).

Luigi Mazzone - Professor of Child Neurology and Psychiatry at University of Rome Tor Vergata (Rome, Italy).

More detailed biographies of the Scientific Advisory Board can be found online at:

https://iamatherapeutics.com/team/

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of children suffering from brain disorders. IAMA Therapeutics couples emerging advances in drug discovery and neurobiology to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline to selectively inhibit the sodium-potassium chloride cotransporter and other therapeutic targets relevant to brain disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

The company's preclinical pipeline consists of the lead candidate IAMA-6 for the treatment of idiopathic autism, IAMA-097 for the treatment of secondary autism, and other compounds for the treatment of epilepsy and other brain disorders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005018/en/

Contacts:

Andrea P. Malizia

+39 345 2160044

media@iamatherapeutics.com