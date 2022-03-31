First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S - increase

New shares in OrderYOYO A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 1 April 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: OrderYOYO ------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061553831 ------------------------------------------ Short name: YOYO ------------------------------------------ Volume: 53,847,745 shares ------------------------------------------ Change: 3,809,472 shares ------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 57,657,217 shares ------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 10.5004 ------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.01 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 227465 ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, /Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 35 27 50 11