Kiss Dental is a leading cosmetic dental group in the Northwest of England, which currently has three dental practices. Under the supervision of Dr Kailesh Solanki, CEO of Kiss Dental, they provide the highest standards in dentistry and facial aesthetics. Kiss Dental's attention to detail and experience in cosmetic dentistry, as well as choosing a dedicated, multidisciplinary team to work with means they provide incredible results for every one of their patients.

DBP is a multi-award-winning group providing a range of both NHS and multi-disciplinary private dental services through a partnership model. Since 2019, the founders have expanded DBP from a single practice to over 24 partner-led practices around London. They have built a successful reputation for revamping existing dental practices by attracting the best-in-class clinicians, implementing quality measures and delivering the highest clinical standards, while investing in state-of-the-art facilities and developing a digital patient journey. DBP prides itself in its strong focus on the personal and professional development of its personnel via providing world class mentoring, courses and personal development for all members of the team.

Dr. Kailesh Solanki, comments:

"Dental Beauty Partners has been successfully operating a rapidly growing partner led model for several years. I was very impressed by the experience and knowledge of the management team and DBP's focus on quality and best-in-class patient care. DBP's significant investment in their central team, its industry leading management systems and its significant resources will help us accelerate our ambitious growth plans."

Dev Patel, CEO of DBP, comments:

"We have been impressed by the significant organic growth of Kiss Dental driven by Kailesh and the nationally recognised Kiss Dental team, which thrives on similar values to DBP best-in-class patient care and a strong focus on digital technology. We are looking forward to supporting Kiss Dental in its next phase of development and welcome all its team members to the DBP family."

