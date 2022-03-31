Guide recommends managing risk across the user journey by deploying an orchestration solution to manage complex interplay between identity proofing, fraud detection and user authentication

Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor for the fourth consecutive time in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation,1 published on March 2, 2022.

Jumio was named as a Representative Vendor among several identity proofing and affirmation providers. "The listed vendors represent what's core in the market, what extends it and what will transform it," stated the Market Guide.

The Guide also lists Jumio among orchestration vendors that "connect to a range of identity proofing and affirmation vendors, as well as vendors focusing on fraud detection and user authentication. The tight integration of these capabilities across the user journey can increase efficiency, while reducing both risk and cost."

According to the Guide, a complete orchestration solution should offer the capability to:

"Define a series of events across the entire customer journey (thus, in reality, the risk assessment process is not continuous, but event-triggered).

Ingest risk and trust signals from different solutions at each of those events different events may require signals to be ingested from different sources.

Define risk thresholds via rules and policies for that event, based on the ingested signals and event data.

Define actions to be carried out based on risk, such as elevating trust levels by means of triggering an authentication solution.

Ingest responses from triggered solutions to invoke logic within the workflow that dictates the next phase of the customer journey, which may involve direct influence of the user interface.

Manage changes to the workflow in the orchestration solution, with no static programming changes required."

Jumio delivers an end-to-end approach to identity orchestration through its KYX Platform, which leverages AI, biometrics, machine learning and certified liveness detection to help rapidly convert customers, stop fraudsters and maintain KYC and AML compliance. The key features and advantages of the KYX Platform extend an organization's ability to monitor customer behavior from the initial point of account creation through the full lifecycle of customer interactions.

"Trust is the foundational concept of this report, and it's also the driving force behind Jumio's KYX Platform helping our customers define, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing monitoring," said Anna Convery, Jumio CMO.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

