Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. Announces Large Repeat Order for Frozen Drinks Infused with Hemp

ROSH HAYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE:PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company") an Israeli food tech company that produces premixed foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, and spices infused with active and non active Cannabidiols where legal to do so, is pleased to announce that it has received a large reorder from an existing client in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The client, a chain with sales points for premium adult frozen drinks infused with hemp ingredients, placed the order for roughly two tons of unique powder mix products developed by Cannibble in five different fruit-flavors infused with hemp ingredients.

The reorder announced today comes on the heels of the Company's first commercial order from a leading US-based supermarket chain within the last two weeks. That order was for two of Cannibble's products: The Pelicann protein brownie mix and chocolate cake mix.

About Cannibble

Cannibble is an innovative Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, non-active and active cannabinoids, where legal to do so. Cannibble develops proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with active cannabinoids, marketed under our brand name, The Pelicann. Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which 32 have been manufactured.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Cannibble or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release relates to the benefits we expect from the repeat order for our products from an existing customer. Forward-looking information is based on several assumptions and is subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cannibble's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Cannibble does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statement, whether because of new news, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695340/Cannibble-Foodtech-Ltd-Announces-Large-Repeat-Order-for-Frozen-Drinks-Infused-with-Hemp