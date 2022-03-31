Tuttnauer Ltd Acquisition of Prestige Medical Limited

BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Tuttnauer Ltd, a global leader in infection control solutions, including disinfection and sterilization equipment, announces the immediate acquisition of Prestige Medical Limited, a U.K based company specializing in the distribution and manufacturing of sterilization equipment. Prestige Medical Limited is expected to maintain its day-to-day operating and management activities.

(Tuttnauer Manufacturing Headquarter)

Prestige Medical, brings over 30 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced sterilization equipment across several industries, with a notable competitive presence within the dental market. Prestige is a renowned company with strong distribution in the U.K. market.

The acquisition of Prestige Medical fits into Tuttnauer's strategy to expand its distribution network in selected countries. By purchasing Prestige medical, Tuttnauer gains access to an enhanced product portfolio into the UK market.

(Prestige Medical Production Facility, U.K)

"This is an exciting time for Tuttnauer as a global company. The acquisition, together with our industry leading and innovative technology, will strengthen and expand our market reach with proven services and capabilities within the UK market. The integration of Tuttnauer premium quality products with Prestige Medical presence and capabilities in the UK market will enable Tuttnauer to lead the UK sterilization market," explains Tuttnauer CEO Nir Kinory,"We welcome the Prestige Medical business and employees to our Tuttnauer family and are very optimistic about this partnership.

(Tuttnauer Complete Solution For Dental Instrument Reprocessing)

Prestige Medical Managing Director, John Potter comments, "An acquisition by Tuttnauer provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through the extended global resources available for our customers. We are excited about expanding our offering within the UK market and to our valued customers across the globe. This unification will provide our clients with a large variety of sterilization equipment and provide unparalleled knowledge and industry expertise."

About Tuttnauer:

Tuttnauer has been manufacturing sterilizers for over 95 years. As a global leader in sterilization and infection control solutions, our products are trusted by hospitals, research institutes, clinics, and laboratories in more than 140 countries.

Tuttnauer's T-Edge, the newest innovation in dental sterilization technology https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FDdmdrExpY

contact information: https://www.Tuttnauer.com

E-mail: steshuva@tuttnauer-hq.com

About Prestige Medical:

Prestige Medical has been a world leader in the field on instrument decontamination for more than 30 years. We are committed to providing our customers with the most cost-effective, high-quality products backed by excellent customer service and superior technical service training and support.

contact information: https://www.prestigemedical.co.uk/

E-mail: John.Potter@prestigemedical.co.uk

Tuttnauer Breda, 11 Hoeksteen, 4815 PR, Breda, Netherlands, www.tuttnauer.com

SOURCE: Tuttnauer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695362/Tuttnauer-Ltd-Acquisition-of-Prestige-Medical-Limited