Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
31.03.22
09:33 Uhr
17,100 Euro
+2,420
+16,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 12:41
38 Leser
Prosafe SE: DCEO & CFO steps down

Prosafe informs that Stig H. Christiansen, DCEO & CFO has tendered his resignation as DCEO & CFO of Prosafe in order to pursue an alternative career opportunity.

The Board of Directors and the CEO comment, "We would like to thank Stig for his dedication and valuable contribution over the years and not least in connection with the recent financial restructuring which leaves the company in a solid financial situation. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The company will commence the process of identifying a successor. Mr Christiansen will remain in his current role at the latest until 31 July 2022, alternatively until a successor is in place, and will assist the company in securing a good transition.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 31 March 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


