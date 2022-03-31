Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
31.03.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VALMET OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 31 MARCH 2022 SHARES

VALMET OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

A total of 34 664 986 shares of Valmet Oyj given as merger consideration will
be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1 April,
2022, presuming that the merger between Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation is
recorded into the Trade Register on April 1, 2022. 

Identifiers of Valmet Oyj's share as of 1 April 2022:

Trading code: VALMT

ISIN code: FI4000074984

Orderbook id: 98819

Number of shares: 184 529 605



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
