Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VALMET OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 31 MARCH 2022 SHARES VALMET OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION A total of 34 664 986 shares of Valmet Oyj given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1 April, 2022, presuming that the merger between Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation is recorded into the Trade Register on April 1, 2022. Identifiers of Valmet Oyj's share as of 1 April 2022: Trading code: VALMT ISIN code: FI4000074984 Orderbook id: 98819 Number of shares: 184 529 605 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260