South Rampart Pharma Appoints Robert Dickey, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Dickey brings over 25 years of experience as a CFO and COO in private, public, and revenue stage companies with deep capital markets and business development transactional expertise across life science and medical device companies

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / South Rampart Pharma ("South Rampart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life science company focused on advancing innovative medications for the treatment of pain and fever, today announced the appointment of Robert Dickey, MBA, as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Dickey has more than 25 years of experience in C-suite financial leadership for life science and medical device companies, both private and public, ranging from preclinical development to commercial operations and across various disease areas and medical technologies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dickey spent 18 years in investment banking, primarily at Lehman Brothers, with a background split between mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") and capital markets transactions.

"It is with great pleasure I welcome Rob to the South Rampart Pharma team. It is critical that we have the right people and expertise to drive our pain relief innovation forward successfully. Rob is a seasoned financial executive with proven experience perfectly aligned with our strategic priorities. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep network, which are imperative to our growth," said Hernan Bazan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of South Rampart Pharma and Professor of Surgery at the Ochsner Clinic.

"With an ongoing Phase 1 study of our lead program, SRP-3D (DA), for the treatment of pain and results expected this year, as well as a robust pipeline of earlier-stage programs, South Rampart has truly emerged with innovation and the potential for game-changing products in the life science space," added Rob Dickey, MBA, Chief Financial Officer of South Rampart. "As we look to the future development of this important non-opioid approach to pain, I look forward to working closely with the team to ensure the Company is appropriately funded and has strategic optionality and the potential to maximize value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Dickey is experienced in all stages of the corporate lifecycle, including start-up and early fundraising, going public, high growth, turnarounds, and exit strategies. Career fundraising highlights include raising over $100 million in private company financings, over $200 million for public companies, and over $1 billion as an investment banker. His expertise includes public and private financings, M&A, partnering/licensing transactions, project management, overseeing the companies' finance and accounting functions, and interactions with Boards, venture capitalists, shareholders, and Wall Street. Mr. Dickey currently serves as an advisor to life science companies through Foresite Advisors, LLC, which integrates his decades of finance experience with advanced business insights. Before becoming an advisor, he served as full-time CFO for Caladrius Biosciences, Tyme Technologies, StemCyte, Locus Pharmaceuticals, and Protarga, Inc. Mr. Dickey currently serves on the Board and Audit Committee Chair of Emmaus Life Sciences, a public company with an approved drug for sickle cell disease, on the Board of Angiogenex Inc., a public company out of Memorial Sloan Kettering, Chief Corporate Development Officer of BCI LifeSciences LLC., and part of the Leadership Team at Cell One Partners. Previously, he served on the Boards of Sanuthera and Protarga, which he sold to Daiichi Sankyo.

Mr. Dickey holds an A.B. from Princeton University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma is a clinical-stage life science company that aims to advance the safe treatment of pain by developing new small-molecule solutions that can overcome many risks associated with current pain medicines. The Company's lead compounds have effectively reduced both pain and fever in preclinical studies without the liver and kidney toxicity of current non-opioid analgesics. As a new small molecule treatment option that is not a biologic therapy, South Rampart Pharma's compounds have great potential as a value product that will be low cost and accessible to many patients. Please visit the Company's website at southrampart.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook for more information.

