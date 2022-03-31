The "US Sports Equipment and Apparel Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is estimated to be USD 119.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 173.96 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.85%.

The US Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented based on Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Application.

Product Type, the market is classified into Equipment.and Apparel and shoes.

Sports Type, the market is classified into Bike, Outdoor, Tennis, Running, Fitness Equipment, Football Soccer, Winter Sports, Water Sports, Others.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online, Offline.

End-User, the market is classified into Men, Women, Children.

Application, the market is classified into Academy, Training Centres, and Others

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Sports Equipment and Apparel Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Sports Equipment and Apparel Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Drivers

Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness

Public and Private Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events

Use of Sports Protection Equipment in Lowering the Magnitude of Injury

Increasing Trend for Rental Sports Equipment and Apparel

Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform

Restraints

Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities

High Pricing of Equipment

Opportunities

Need for Continued Development of Trendy Apparel

Increase in The Average Life Span of a Smartphone

Technological Advancement in Sports Equipment

Challenges

Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events

