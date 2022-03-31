Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
31.03.2022 | 13:49
AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company 31-March-2022 / 12:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BWD24154

Issuer Name

AEW UK REIT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Momentum Global Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.970000        0.000000            4.970000   7867700 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BWD24154                   7867700                    4.970000 
Sub Total 8.A       7867700                      4.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Harmony    Harmony 
Sterling   Sterling   0.250000                              0.250000% 
Growth    Growth 
Sequel    Sequel 
Balanced   Balanced   0.420000                              0.420000% 
Target Return Target 
       Return 
Momentum   Momentum 
Multi Asset  Multi Asset 0.500000                              0.500000% 
Value Trust  Value Trust 
Harmony    Harmony 
Sterling   Sterling   0.150000                              0.150000% 
Balanced   Growth 
Harmony    Harmony 
Cautious   Cautious   0.080000                              0.080000% 
Income    Income 
Momentum   Momentum 
Diversified  Diversified 0.090000                              0.090000% 
Moderate   Moderate 
Sequel    Sequel 
Cautious   Cautious   0.010000                              0.010000% 
Income    Income 
Strategy   Strategy 
Momentum   Momentum 
Diversified  Diversified 0.910000                              0.910000% 
Growth    Growth 
       Sequel 
Sequel Growth Growth    0.450000                              0.450000% 
Target Return Target 
       Return 
Momentum   Momentum 
Diversified  Diversified 0.060000                              0.060000% 
Cautious   Cautious 
       Sequel 
Sequel Global Global    0.010000                              0.010000% 
Target Income Target 
       Income 
Momentum   Momentum 
Diversified  Diversified 1.590000                              1.590000% 
Income    Income 
Sequel    Sequel 
Cautious   Cautious   0.370000                              0.370000% 
Target Return Target 
       Return 
Momentum   Momentum 
Diversified  Diversified 0.070000                              0.070000% 
Balanced   Balanced

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

The Rex Building, 62 Queen Street, London, EC4R 1EB

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      AEWU 
LEI Code:    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  152852 
EQS News ID:  1316883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

