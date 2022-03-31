DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BWD24154

Issuer Name

AEW UK REIT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Momentum Global Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.970000 0.000000 4.970000 7867700 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BWD24154 7867700 4.970000 Sub Total 8.A 7867700 4.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Harmony Harmony Sterling Sterling 0.250000 0.250000% Growth Growth Sequel Sequel Balanced Balanced 0.420000 0.420000% Target Return Target Return Momentum Momentum Multi Asset Multi Asset 0.500000 0.500000% Value Trust Value Trust Harmony Harmony Sterling Sterling 0.150000 0.150000% Balanced Growth Harmony Harmony Cautious Cautious 0.080000 0.080000% Income Income Momentum Momentum Diversified Diversified 0.090000 0.090000% Moderate Moderate Sequel Sequel Cautious Cautious 0.010000 0.010000% Income Income Strategy Strategy Momentum Momentum Diversified Diversified 0.910000 0.910000% Growth Growth Sequel Sequel Growth Growth 0.450000 0.450000% Target Return Target Return Momentum Momentum Diversified Diversified 0.060000 0.060000% Cautious Cautious Sequel Sequel Global Global 0.010000 0.010000% Target Income Target Income Momentum Momentum Diversified Diversified 1.590000 1.590000% Income Income Sequel Sequel Cautious Cautious 0.370000 0.370000% Target Return Target Return Momentum Momentum Diversified Diversified 0.070000 0.070000% Balanced Balanced

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

The Rex Building, 62 Queen Street, London, EC4R 1EB

