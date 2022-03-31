Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Partnership With IREX AI, the Leader in Ethical AI for Video Surveillance

Integrated Solution Provides World Class AI to Video Security

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it has entered into an integration and partnership agreement with IREX AI, Inc., the premier provider of video-based solutions that empower city governments, public safety, organizations, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, commented, "We are very pleased to be partnering with IREX, the leader in the race for Ethical AI and video analytics. They have an impressive track record of success and rapid growth, and we see our TruContextTM technology providing meaningful analytic, connected data and context focused enhancements to their current and future customers. IREX competes in the rapidly growing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market that is currently estimated at $86 billion annually. TruContextTM will provide significant enhancements to the IREX Ethical AI platform by mapping and overlaying threat detection information, People Analytics, and geolocation data onto its existing video and imaging representations to create a comprehensive dashboard to solve crime faster by considering the full context."

Calvin Yadav, IREX CEO, added "There is no denying that public safety is being driven by digital transformation and investment in smart cities. We are excited to team up IREX's SearchveillanceTM technology with Visium's groundbreaking TruContextTM . Co-joining Visium with the powerful Ethical AI engine of IREX makes the world's first Real-Time intelligence whiteboard with video & image validation technology called ELI (Ethical Layered Intelligence). ELI will change the game by shaving months from investigation(s) for Federal & local law enforcement or Military reconnaissance missions. Working with Visium and the enhancements that their TruContext technology provides to our Ethical Artificial Intelligence platform helps our customers to make decisions in real-time"

About IREX AI, Inc.

IREX AI, Inc. is a provider of AI-powered video analytics operating in over 30 countries world-wide. IREX's mission is to mold cities of the future: safe, comfortable, and sustainable. The IREX Ethical AI and Big Data platform focuses on public safety and connects cameras and sensors to a secure private cloud, analyzing data in real-time and providing vital, proactive opportunities to prevent security and safety incidents. IREX allows cities to adapt to ever-changing threats, using Ethical AI technology to combat 21st-century problems such as pandemics, overcrowding, missing children, mass shootings, rising crime rates, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.IREX.AI

About Visium Technologies, Inc

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

IREX AI, Inc.

Corporate: Calvin Yadav, Chief Executive Officer

calvin@irex.ai

Corporate Office:

901 N Pitt Street, Suite 170

Alexandria, VA 22314

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695408/Visium-Technologies-Announces-Partnership-With-IREX-AI-the-Leader-in-Ethical-AI-for-Video-Surveillance