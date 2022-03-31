Gnubiotics Sciences SA, a biotech company pioneering immunomodulatory glycopeptides today announced a poster presentation on the use of Glycopeptides to promote anti-cancer immune response against solid tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, scheduled for April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana (USA).

"Our poster presentation at the AACR will showcase the immunomodulatory and therapeutic potential of our proprietary glycopeptide assets to boost directed anti-tumor immune responses in anti-PD-1 resistant solid tumors. Our innovative Glycopeptides with Tumor and Antigen Associated Delivery (GLAAD) technology has been shown to have the power, through molecular mimicry, to reduce tumor size, either in combination with existing anti-PD-1 treatment or as a monotherapy. The pre-clinical study carried out in collaboration with the University of Zurich indicates that GLAAD treatment may be a safe and effective strategy to potentiate immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapies in a resistant setting. We expect our GLAAD approach to have a broader utility in immuno-oncology treatments, for example in enabling the efficacy of CAR-T therapies against solid tumors." stated Yemi Adesokan, Ph.D., Gnubiotics' Chief Executive Officer.

The authors on the poster are: Marianne R. Spalinger, Romain Wyss, Sara Vidal, Yong Miao, Michael Scharl, Yemi Adesokan.

The Poster, abstract number 5600, will be made available for browsing on April 8, the first day of the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 and will remain available for viewing through July 13. Viewers will have the possibility to e-mail questions and comments to the presenter.

About Gnubiotics Sciences SA

Gnubiotics Sciences SA is a Swiss-based biotech company focused on the identification, characterization, and development of glycopeptides assets to tackle immune and inflammatory diseases in humans. The company's proprietary GLAAD molecules leverage years of research, manufacturing know-how and combine insights from the fields of glycoscience, microbiology and immunology to create a novel approach to treating cancer. Beyond oncology, the company has initiated and led the development and commercialization of various glycopeptide-based assets across various applications. Learn more at www.gnubiotics.com

About GLAAD

Glycopeptides are the foundation of Gnubiotics' GLAAD molecules. GLAAD relies on glycopeptides as providers of antigenicity and adjuvanticity to the immune system. Gnubiotics' GLAAD candidates are made of a range of glycans uniquely bound to peptides and can act directly on immune cells and modulate the microbiome. Combined, these modes of action influence the immune system responses which opens new ways to address areas where the immune system play a role, including inflammatory and infectious diseases.

