Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Former CTO of Electronics Arts Interactive and pioneer of the Massively Multiplayer Online game genre joins AAA-rated play-to-earn game Realms of Ethernity as Lead Advisor

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment that develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

Prior to that Vange was CTO at VR-1 where he lead the development of the unique network technology used to facilitate the earliest massively multiplayer online ("MMO") games over the Internet and helped guide the company to becoming the world's largest providers of online games infrastructure and technologies, serving customers such as Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Time-Warner Cable, British Telecom, Docomo, Samsung, American Online, Bertelsmann and Sony Networks.

Vange is currently the Chief Technology Officer of NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers and video gamers.

Vange has written over 100 patents for technologies that defined industries such as 3D gaming, massively multiplayer games, data transmission over the Internet, large-scale data processing and mobile communications and is a sought after adviser and mentor.

His unparalleled expertise in the field of mobile and online games will accelerate the development and deployment of the world's first triple-A quality, play-to-earn MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Realms of Ethernity and promises to change the landscape of the GameFi industry.

"It is exciting to be a part of a GameFi project that is focused on creating a true game experience that is enhanced by GameFi instead of being a backdrop for it," said Vange. "Having looked at many projects in the space, I am very pleased to have the opportunity to help this amazing team."

Miami-based GameFi company XYZZY, who, together with the Vietnam-based Wild Thunder Studio, are the creators of RoE, believe that Vange is bringing invaluable insight from his experiences working with some of the largest game companies in the world.

"We are incredibly excited to have Mark join the team and be part of Realms' amazing journey," said Dustin Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Wild Thunder Studios. "As an industry leader in video game development, Mark comes with a wealth of experience and a unique insight into the world of gaming. His contributions will be invaluable."

"Vange brings technology vision, international team management and extensive experience in cloud-based delivery of mobile and social products along with the experience of having built and sold several companies," adds Nguyen.

Having recently wowed investors and gamers alike at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, RoE is slated to announce a number of key partnerships and endorsements by the industry's heavyweights.

RoE

Decentralised Investment Group's (DIG) GameFi branch established subsidiary company XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, play-to-earn MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), Realms of Ethernity (RoE). Realms of Eternity, a blockchain next generation free-to-play MMORPG, is a World of Warcraft inspired virtual world filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed play-to-earn games where developers and players can build, own and monetize their gaming experience. RoE was a $5 million initial investment for DIG, who then succeeded in raising an additional $7 million from investors.

XYZZY & Wild Thunder Studios.

Miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, owned and powered by the Dubai-based multinational holding company Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), is bringing together the world of gaming with the world of decentralised finance through revolutionary blockchain technology. With the development and launch of a number of notable and uber popular blockchain games like Realms of Ethernity (r ealmsofethernity.com ) under its belt, as well as its expertise in NFT digital assets, virtual land, tokenized ownership and other crypto products, XYZZY has already proven itself to be a leader in the blockchain gaming space, bridging the virtual world with the physical world to disrupt the play-to-earn digital game ecosystem as we know it.

Wild Thunder Studios, also powered by the multinational blockchain technology conglomerate DIG, is a game development studio in Hanoi, Vietnam that is home to over 60 talented 2D and 3D artists and developers, working tirelessly to craft world-class gaming experiences powered by blockchain technology. In a matter of months, XYZZY and Wild Thunder have built a number of products entirely in-house, all of which tie in the same concepts that RoE embraces: immersive and action-packed play-to-earn games that allow developers and players to build, own and monetize their gaming experience as well as acquire NFTs.