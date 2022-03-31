ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion and Bounce Back Technologies have teamed up to extend seamless device management to modern businesses

PUNE, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion - its leading mobile device management solution has now entered into a strategic partnership with Bounce Back Technologies, one of UAE's promising business technology solution providers from 20+ years to a wide variety of industries. The partnership is focused on delivering the best-in-class device management and automation capabilities to businesses across the UAE region.

Bounce Back Technologies team has been offering business technology solutions to a wide range of industries, assisting firms in achieving their objectives, streamlining processes, lowering expenses, and improving their bottom lines. They've played a critical role in convergence, bringing together the right people and organizations to become a leading provider of business technology solutions. Bounce Back Technologies can now deliver seamless device management capabilities to its customers and assist them with their mobility journey by adding Scalefusion to its solution offerings.

Today, organizations must digitalize and automate in order to maintain growth. Organizations with a wholly remote model or hybrid working patterns require a secure platform to manage and monitor corporate resources across several endpoints. Scalefusion and Bounce Back Technologies make deploying corporate devices, regardless of OS type, simple and quick. Furthermore, this collaboration allows for smooth management of work-related devices regardless of device ownership. This partnership opens new possibilities for IT with smart features like kiosk lockdown management for iOS, Android, Windows and Apple TVs, rugged device management, IoT management and digital signage software management.

"We are excited to partner with Scalefusion MDM solution in the Middle East and bring a seamless customer experience backed by excellent support, for growing needs of businesses to secure their evergrowing mobile devices," commented Asad Siddiq, Director - Business Development, Bounce Back Technologies L.L.C

"We are delighted to have Bounce Back Technologies on board as a strategic partner in the UAE region. For companies looking to get started on their mobility journey, the combination of Scalefusion's MDM and Bounce Back Technologies' services will be significant," commented Mr. Nitesh Bhalothia, Head of Sales at Scalefusion.

For more information about Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please visit:

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit

About Bounce Back Technologies

Bounce Back Technologies, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading ICT solution, AI, IoT and Cloud Services Provider. It provides solutions for Information Exchange, Virtualisation and End User Computing, Cloud computing, Backup and Data Protection, Security, Application and Mobile Development and Networks. They also provide consulting services, professional services and outsourcing services. They provide seamless integrations around their solutions and ensure customers enjoy a seamless process using these solutions.

For more information visit:

