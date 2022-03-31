Sinch AB: Businesses aren't getting the message: new report finds brands are leaving customers frustrated by failing to reply





Over half of consumers express frustration, shop elsewhere, when their responses to brand messages go unanswered

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and ATLANTA - March 31, 2022 - Consumers are being unintentionally ignored by businesses, according to a new study of almost 3,000 consumers across 15 countries, commissioned by Sinch .

Delayed Responses Mean Dissatisfaction

Even brands that have deployed some two-way communication are struggling to meet consumers' expectations, the report found. When asked how long it typically takes to get a response from a brand on social media, nearly one in four people claimed it takes a day or longer. Most respondents said they'd be less likely to buy from a brand given these unreasonable wait times. Scaling two-way messaging across mobile channels to deliver the immediacy customers expect requires greater attention and tools that can efficiently come via a top CPaaS platform.

AI in Team?

The study found 70% of people had interacted with an AI-powered chatbot at least once - but what happens when a live service agent needs to step in? A resounding 95% of respondents desired to be instantly handed off to a live agent in these situations - a stark contrast to the 35% of businesses currently enabling this, according to a recent IDC white paper .

The study amplifies the imbalance between consumers' desire for more intimate digital brand interactions and the limitations of brands' current one-way messaging realities.

"Our research shows that customers are ready to take their relationships with brands to the next level, with two-way messaging across channels that gives them the freedom to shape the conversation to their needs," said Jonathan Bean, CMO of Sinch. "However, because many brands aren't yet equipped to provide this enhanced conversational experience, customers are being unintentionally ignored, which can lead them to abandon a business altogether. Activating omnichannel two-way messaging is a critical way of boosting the customer experience and forging more loyal, satisfied relationships with consumers."

The online study of 2,980 consumers across 15 countries was conducted by Ravn Research in October 2021. To read the full report, visit here.

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Hasen

Vice President, Communications

jeff.hasen@sinch.com

##





Attachment