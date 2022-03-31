Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and M3 Announce Strategic Partnership to Help the Hospitality Industry Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process

Adra® by Trintech Added to M3's Financial Solution Portfolio for BPO

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Trintech, an industry-leading global provider of Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, and M3, the hospitality sector's #1 cloud-based accounting, financial, and data management platform in North America, jointly announce a strategic partnership to help organizations in the hospitality industry streamline the financial close process by automating key processes and ensuring better internal controls. As a result of this partnership, M3 will offer Trintech's Adra Suite as part of its financial solution portfolio for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

"M3 has a thorough vetting process for all potential service partners. We pride ourselves on bringing the best of the best to our customers. Adra is not only cost-effective for our customers, but one of the most comprehensive solutions of their kind in the market. Our M3 Professional Services division recognizes that scaling a shared services product is challenging, especially when the labor costs are at an all-time high. Adra delivers the ability for us to spread our workload, manage our teams, and deliver best-in-class services to our customers more efficiently. As an added value, even M3 customers that do not utilize M3 Professional Services support, get access to proprietary pricing and exceptional functionality to better scale their organizations in the same way," said M3's Business Practice Consultant, Shane Middleton.

Just a few of the many benefits finance & accounting departments will gain with this partnership include:

Visibility across all tasks in the financial close process

Control and automation of reconciliations

Shortened close cycle through efficiency gains

Automated notification of balance changes throughout the close

Reduction in write-offs

"Multiple industries, including hospitality, are facing critical labor shortages in highly skilled positions. While positions associated with Financial & Accounting operations are rarely considered core competitive differentiators, they are essential for reporting obligations and supporting business insights," said Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer of Trintech. "Together, Trintech and M3 mitigate this issue in a seamless, scalable, and resilient fashion for organizations with both centralized and decentralized functions. Timely, accurate, and reliable financial data supporting both critical decision-making and reporting are now available through Trintech's Adra Suite offered by M3."

With this strategic partnership, both M3 and Trintech are looking forward to further developing their partnership and creating a framework for onboarding future M3 clients. Trintech's Adra Suite will be included with any M3 Professional Services Agreement free of charge and available to all other M3 customers at a discounted rate.

To learn more about the partnership between M3 and Trintech, please reach out to the sales team directly by contacting: sales@trintech.com or sales@m3as.com.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About M3

Built by hoteliers, exclusively for hoteliers, M3 is a powerful cloud-based financial platform and services company serving over 6,900 properties across North America's hospitality industry by driving cost savings, revenue enhancement, and business insight. After 23 years in business without increasing prices, M3 touts a 95 percent customer retention rate without contracts. Used by over 950 management groups and owner-operators and hotels of all sizes, the platform works seamlessly with other key systems and tools in the hospitality industry and offers robust accounting and financial analysis across entire portfolios with optional operations and time management features. M3's professional services team provides on-demand support for hotels of any size by offering a full range of customized accounting solutions to scale with a hotel's needs. Privately held and employee-owned, M3 continues to enhance products and services at no additional charge to its customers. For more information, visit www.m3as.com

