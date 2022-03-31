Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Products Included on FSA Novel Foods Register

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY) (OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the UK Food Standard Agencies (FSA) publication of the Novel Foods approved list for CBD, the Company's application has been approved by the FSA to the next stage of the Novel Foods submission, being the publication of the FSA CBD Products register. The status of 'Awaiting Evidence' means the FSA are now awaiting the final toxicology results and are satisfied with all the other evidence submitted. Once received, and if successful, the Company will progress to the final Validated status.

The Company welcomes this increased compliance in the sector as the new regulations ensure that only fully compliant products are placed on the market. Those not included on these FSA CBD products Novel Food register will have to be taken off sale. Goodbody Health is now well placed to continue its growth in the CBD market as this process restricts the market to fewer competitors, as many did not meet the criteria. Consumers can visit https://ukcbdlist.com/, a site run by the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI), to see if a brand is compliant.

The Company's extraction facility is HACCP, GMP and ISO 22000 certified and its laboratory is UKAS accredited against ISO 17025 international standard. Goodbody Health works closely with relevant regulatory bodies (FSA, Home Office, Trading Standards). Goodbody Health provides CBD extraction into isolate and distillate, manufacturing of CBD food supplements (oils, capsules, gummies, etc), cosmetics, and has a UKAS accredited analytical laboratory testing CBD products for potency and contaminants such as heavy metals, residual solvents, pesticides and microbials. In managing the whole production process, the Company tests the products at every stage of manufacturing, from extraction to the consumer product, ensuring all the products are of the highest quality.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "The progression so far is very welcome, as after a significant amount of work and investment over the last 2 years, we can demonstrate our ambition of best quality, best price, guaranteed. We control every step of the process from extraction to shelf, and test through our accredited laboratory, to ensure every product that is made has achieved our 'Gold Standard', demonstrating that the Company meets legal and regulatory requirements."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: Goodbody Health is now well placed to continue its growth in the CBD market as this process restricts the market to fewer competitors, as many did not meet the criteria.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. This is due to the future restrictions on the markets as competitors are limited and could affect the performance of the Company and the CBD market.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695445/Goodbody-Health-Products-Included-on-FSA-Novel-Foods-Register