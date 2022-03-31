HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Present at Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 7, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, today announced that Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of HIRE, will present live at the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. HIRE invites individual and institutional investors - as well as advisors and analysts - to attend the presentation beginning at 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time) on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Technology Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3qe7F0M

This will be a live, interactive online event where attendees ask questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that attendees pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies, providing a shared services platform to create value for partners and shareholders. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts:

Simon Dealy

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695418/HIRE-Technologies-to-Present-at-Technology-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-April-7-2022