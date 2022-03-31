Data from Biognosys and its collaborators demonstrate the technological advances and utility of their proteomics platforms in oncology R&D and clinical settings

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today the details of its presence at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, which will be held April 8-13, 2022, both in person in New Orleans, US and virtually. The company will be presenting a talk and five scientific posters around two of its major service platforms, TrueDiscovery and TrueTarget. Additionally, Biognosys contributed to a poster that will be presented by its collaborator, NeoGenomics.

"The proteome contains a wealth of information about health and disease, and mass spectrometry-based proteomics has great potential in uncovering that information," commented Lukas Reiter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Biognosys. "Our AACR data shows how Biognosys has been able to establish mass spectrometry-based proteomics technology to provide detailed and unbiased insights about the proteome. We illustrate how we've been able to increase efficiency and scalability at every step of the process. Moreover, we're showcasing data we've generated with our collaborators that demonstrate the practical application of our platforms across all stages of research and drug development, from discovery to clinical settings."

Biognosys will also be present with a team of scientific experts at booth #885.

Talk Details

Abstract 2136: Prediction of small molecule-protein binding events for BRD4 and EGFR inhibitors using HR-LiP, a novel structural proteomics approach Presenter: Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. Collaborator: Cedilla Therapeutics Platform, Technology and Application: TrueTarget, High Resolution Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (HR-LiP), Drug Target Validation Session: Drug Design and Lead Optimization Strategies Toward Novel or Difficult-to-Drug Cancer Targets Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 3:20 p.m. 3:35 p.m. CDT



Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 1374: Discovery of MHC class I and class II neoantigens in lung cancer in needle biopsy tissue samples using an optimized high-throughput workflow Presenter: Marco Tognetti, Ph.D. Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Immunopeptidome Profiling Session: Tumor Antigens, Antigen Presentation, and Tumor Immunity Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT



Abstract 3110: Identification of the phosphorylation network in PDX and corresponding organoid (PDXO) models upon targeted therapy treatment using deep phosphoproteomic analysis Presenter: Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. Collaborator: Crown Bioscience Platform, Technology, and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Phosphoproteome Profiling Session: Patient-Derived Xenografts Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 1:30 p.m. 5:00 p.m. CDT



Abstract 2924: Target identification, selectivity profiling and mechanistic insights of a CDK9 inhibitor using complementary proteomics methods Presenter: Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. Collaborator: AstraZeneca plc Platform, Technology and Application: TrueTarget, Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), Drug Target Deconvolution Session: Structural and Chemical Biology Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT



Abstract 3923: Ubiquitin ligases implicated as predictive biomarkers for poor outcome to immunotherapy in melanoma patients Presenter: Jakob Vowinckel, Ph.D. Collaborator: NeoGenomics Laboratories Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Tissue Biomarker Discovery Session: Proteomics, Signaling Networks, and Biomarker Discovery Date and Time: Wednesday, April 13, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT



Abstract 3920: Precise solid tumor classification through unbiased quantification of proteoforms deep into tissue leakage Presenter: Marco Tognetti, Ph.D. Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Biofluid Biomarker Discovery Session: Proteomics, Signaling Networks, and Biomarker Discovery Date and Time: Wednesday, April 13, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT



NeoGenomics Poster Collaboration Details

Abstract 1267: Dual approach using unbiased proteomics and multiplexed immunofluorescence for the detection of markers predictive for immunotherapy in melanoma patients NeoGenomics Presenter: Anna Juncker-Jensen, Ph.D. Biognosys co-authors: Nigel Beaton, Ph.D.; Kristina Beeler, Ph.D. Tobias Treiber, Ph.D.; Jakob Vowinckel, Ph.D. Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Tissue Biomarker Discovery Session: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 2 Date and Time: Monday, April 11, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CDT



For the most up to date information and resources about Biognosys' presence at AACR, visit biognosys.com/accr22.

About TrueDiscovery

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in a GLP certified and GCP compliant environment. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio.

About TrueTarget

The Biognosys TrueTarget proteomics platform uniquely addresses the most pressing challenges in early drug discovery by identifying on- and off-targets to accelerate and de-risk drug development throughout the pipeline.

TrueTarget is powered by Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys.

TrueTarget is the only tool to probe structural changes across the complete proteome with peptide-level resolution, providing unique insights into compound binding and target identification. The platform enables elucidating mechanisms of action and revealing unanticipated toxicities. For more information, visit truetarget.bio

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that can dramatically improve human health. We enable life science researchers and drug hunters to look at the proteome from every angle with our versatile portfolio of proprietary next-generation proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.

