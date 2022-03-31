DGAP-News: Ameramex International
AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2021.
AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, 'Last year was an excellent year for AmeraMex. Over the course of the last twelve months, we have enjoyed significant revenue growth and a much-improved bottom line. The new policies and procedures have not only increased our profitability but have allowed us to eliminate debt and clean-up our balance sheet.
'We are just tying up the first quarter and have reported sales of approximately $6.8 million. It is important to note that sales do not convert into revenue until the equipment is shipped to the customer. We expect to announce first quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 by mid-May if not before. We are off to a good start and expect to report another outstanding year.'
Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
The company reported revenue of approximately $24.7 million, a 101 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The first six months of revenue for 2020 was adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. Sales increased significantly during the last six months of 2020.
Gross profit for the year was $5 million, a significant increase when compared to gross profit of $1.8 million for the 2020 year-end. Gross profit margins for 2021 were affected by a $4.5 million shipment of new equipment carrying three percent margins. Sales of new equipment are important to the Company as the customer's replacement equipment can be purchased inexpensively and refurbished for resale to other customers. Refurbished equipment carries much higher profit margins.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 20 percent for the year compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 14 percent to the 2020 year-end, a 30 percent increase.
The Company reported net profit from operations of $3.2 million for the year, a substantial increase when compared to net loss from operations of $(.059) million for the comparable 2020 year-end.
Net income for the year was $1.6 million compared to net loss of ($.583) million for the comparable 2020 year-end. Earnings per share were $0.11 compared to a loss per share of ($0.04).
Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Total Assets were reduced $1.7 million but cash was up approximately $0.600 million. The reduction in assets was due in part to the reduction of equipment in the rental pool and other inventory items. Total liabilities for the period have decreased $3.6 million as the lines of credit were paid down approximately $2.5 million and Notes Payable (net of current portion) were reduced approximately $0.500 million.
Conference Call
AmeraMex International, Inc. CEO Lee Hamre is hosting the Company's year-end 2021 financial conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hamre commented, 'I hope all shareholders will join us as we will be discussing the best year in the history of the company. We are off to a good start and look forward to another history-breaking year.'
The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from March 31, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time until April 14, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13727852.
About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.Contact Details
Marty Tullio
+1 949-632-1900
marty@mccloudcommunications.comCompany Website
https://www.ammx.net
News Source: News Direct
31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ameramex International
|United States
|ISIN:
|US02356P2092
|EQS News ID:
|1317033
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1317033 31.03.2022