AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $24.7 million for the Year Ended December 31, 2021



31.03.2022

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2021. AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, 'Last year was an excellent year for AmeraMex. Over the course of the last twelve months, we have enjoyed significant revenue growth and a much-improved bottom line. The new policies and procedures have not only increased our profitability but have allowed us to eliminate debt and clean-up our balance sheet. 'We are just tying up the first quarter and have reported sales of approximately $6.8 million. It is important to note that sales do not convert into revenue until the equipment is shipped to the customer. We expect to announce first quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 by mid-May if not before. We are off to a good start and expect to report another outstanding year.' Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 The company reported revenue of approximately $24.7 million, a 101 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The first six months of revenue for 2020 was adversely affected by the COVID pandemic. Sales increased significantly during the last six months of 2020. Gross profit for the year was $5 million, a significant increase when compared to gross profit of $1.8 million for the 2020 year-end. Gross profit margins for 2021 were affected by a $4.5 million shipment of new equipment carrying three percent margins. Sales of new equipment are important to the Company as the customer's replacement equipment can be purchased inexpensively and refurbished for resale to other customers. Refurbished equipment carries much higher profit margins. Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 20 percent for the year compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 14 percent to the 2020 year-end, a 30 percent increase. The Company reported net profit from operations of $3.2 million for the year, a substantial increase when compared to net loss from operations of $(.059) million for the comparable 2020 year-end. Net income for the year was $1.6 million compared to net loss of ($.583) million for the comparable 2020 year-end. Earnings per share were $0.11 compared to a loss per share of ($0.04). Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Total Assets were reduced $1.7 million but cash was up approximately $0.600 million. The reduction in assets was due in part to the reduction of equipment in the rental pool and other inventory items. Total liabilities for the period have decreased $3.6 million as the lines of credit were paid down approximately $2.5 million and Notes Payable (net of current portion) were reduced approximately $0.500 million. Conference Call AmeraMex International, Inc. CEO Lee Hamre is hosting the Company's year-end 2021 financial conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hamre commented, 'I hope all shareholders will join us as we will be discussing the best year in the history of the company. We are off to a good start and look forward to another history-breaking year.' The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from March 31, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time until April 14, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13727852. AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DECEMBER 31, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 22,253,695 $ 9,665,607 Rentals and Leases 2,468,143 2,613,513 Total Sales 24,721,838 12,279,120 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 18,878,245 9,566,702 Rentals and Leases 815,830 942,954 Total Cost of Sales 19,694,075 10,509,656 GROSS PROFIT 5,027,763 1,769,464 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 834,633 454,806 Legal Settlement - 428,700 General and Administrative 1,029,164 944,567 Total Operating Expenses 1,863,797 1,828,073 Profit (loss) From Operations 3,163,966 (58,609) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (943,442) (1,047,330) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (110,551) (90,925) Other Income (Expense) 268,489 222,517 Total Other Income (Expense) (785,504) (915,738) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 2,378,462 (974,347) PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES 746,917 (391,657) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,631,545 $ (582,690) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,629,155 14,549,155 Diluted 14,629,155 14,549,155 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.11 $ -0.04 Diluted $ 0.11 $ -0.04 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 995,611 $ 407,881 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,162,300 768,371 Inventory, Net 5,185,864 5,873,569 Other Current Assets 312,963 198,531 Total Current Assets 7,656,738 7,248,352 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment, Net 1,275,717 1,035,840 Rental Equipment, Net 1,461,716 3,624,376 Deferred Tax Assets, Net - 158,124 Other Assets 391,330 453,410 Total Long-Term Assets 3,128,763 5,271,750 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,785,501 $ 12,520,102 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 560,076 $ 620,200 Accrued Expenses 264,534 231,329 Deferred Revenue 302,000 - Joint Venture Liability 142,500 439,500 Lines of Credit 3,180,967 5,749,801 Notes Payable, Current Portion 777,602 911,265 Convertible Notes - 150,683 Total Current Liabilities 5,227,679 8,102,778 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net 588,792 - Notes Payable - Related Party - 226,659 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 1,689,353 2,597,935 Total Long-Term Liabilities 2,278,145 2,824,594 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 7,505,824 $ 10,927,372 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 14,549,155 at December 31, 2020 14,629 14,549 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,600,734 21,545,614 Accumulated Deficit (18,335,686) (19,967,433) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,279,677 1,592,730 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,785,501 $ 12,520,102 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DECEMBER 31, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Profit (Loss) $ 1,631,545 $ (582,690) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 916,325 1,310,018 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes 588,792 (384,467) Marketing Services Paid in Stock 46,400 25,660 Forgiveness of Debt (254,147) (218,442) Loss on Legal Settlement - 428,700 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 110,551 90,925 Amortization and Accretion of Interest 126,968 - Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (393,929) (178,661) Inventory 2,850,567 (1,031,615) Other Current Assets (114,432) 44,568 Accounts Payable (60,124) 88,394 Deferred Revenue 302,000 - Accrued Expenses 33,205 151,542 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 5,783,721 $ (256,068) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment $ (513,798) $ (141,998) Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment (724,070) (611,830) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (1,237,868) $ (753,828) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable $ 2,503,698 $ 4,594,871 Payments on Notes Payable (3,369,329) (2,191,602) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (226,659) (108,135) Joint Venture Liability (297,000) (20,000) Net Borrowing Under Lines of Credit (2,568,833) (971,861) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (3,958,123) $ 1,303,273 NET INCREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 587,730 $ 293,377 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 407,881 $ 114,504 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD $ 995,611 $ 407,881 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 774,074 $ 907,534 Income Taxes $ 800 $ 800 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment 508,000 - Equipment Financed under Capital Leases 168,061 225,859 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory 964,600 526,417 About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future. Contact Details Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 marty@mccloudcommunications.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

