OVHcloud (Paris:OVH) announced today that it has achieved regional SAP certification for operations capabilities in cloud and infrastructure to host SAP environments across EMEA. The announcement aligns with OVHcloud vision of combining the strengths of its industry model with those of the digital ecosystem and its partners. Forthcoming use cases can benefit from a trusted, predictable and reversible cloud environment to further scale their digital transformation projects starting with their most critical resources planning software.

"We are proud of this SAP certification, which confirms that our infrastructure meets the high security and data protection standards set by SAP, helping to ensure the integrity of sensitive data and therefore granting our customers added defence to extraterritorial requests," explains Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer at OVHcloud. "We are looking forward to providing our customers and SAP partners with cutting-edge and hyper-resilient infrastructures to host their most critical SAP environments."

SAP offers a certification programme for partners that manage customer cloud or on-premises environments. SAP-certified operations capabilities help customers identify service providers to meet their requirements in terms of quality, scope and geography, while certified partners can increase market visibility and drive new revenue.

"OVHcloud has demonstrated its commitment to customers both locally in Germany and EMEA at large proven by its regional SAP certification in cloud and infrastructure operations," said Rudolf Scheipers, Vice President and Head of Outsourcing Partner Certification, Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services for SAP. "We look forward to seeing the company progress further on its journey to provide outsourcing operations for businesses that use SAP technologies

This certification enables OVHcloud to further meet customer needs by ensuring SAP environments are hosted efficiently and securely within its European data centers and its TDI-compliant (Tailored Datacenter Integration) physical servers for SAP HANA database hosting. European SAP partners and businesses that use SAP technologies can now leverage OVHcloud high performance hardware to build their SAP-qualified, partner-packaged solutions, including those for deploying SAP S/4HANA.

Sebastien Leforestier, Head of SAP services at Sopra Steria, which is both an SAP partner and a customer of OVHcloud, commented on the company's SAP certification, stating that it allows Sopra Steria to deliver services in accordance with security compliance. "Sopra Steria is qualified to help customers benefit from SAP S/4HANA as they transition to the cloud, thanks to its qualification to offer services in support of the RISE with SAP solution and its local presence in Europe. To deal with strict security constraints, Sopra Steria has developed a trusted digital platform powered by OVHcloud to manage end-to-end services for its customers. OVHcloud's regional SAP certification in cloud and infrastructure operations across EMEA makes this possible.

With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure services, OVHcloud has developed an industrial model that preserves the technological and operational sovereignty of customers, while deploying environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies. Designed and engineered in the group's own data centers, all OVHcloud solutions help to achieve data reversibility and help customers with their compliance with legal obligations. The infrastructure operated by OVHcloud meets the highest security and data protection standards, in line with ISO27001 certification, as well as GDPR compliance.

