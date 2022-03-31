Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Plant-Based Investment Corp. (CSE: PBIC) ("PBIC"), announces that they have filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of and aggregate of 4,259,762 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Delota Corp. (the "Delota") on March 30, 2022.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, PBIC, beneficially owned and controlled, no Common Shares of Delota. Following the completion of the Acquisition, PBIC beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 4,259,762 Common Shares of Delota, representing approximately 15.89% of Delota's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 15.89% of Delota's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. PBIC has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Delota either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report of PBIC dated March 31, 2022. A copy of the Report of PBIC will be available on Delota's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Plant-Based Investment Corp.

240 Richmond Street West

Toronto, ON, M5V 1V6

Paul Crath

Chief Executive Officer

T: (647) 660-0566

E: pcrath@pbinvest.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118664