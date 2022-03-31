INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives further orders totaling SEK 118 million for UK MoD

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received two orders for the UK Ministry of Defence, for INVISIO branded solutions for use on armored fighting vehicles and in dismounted close combat. The total value of the two orders is SEK 118 million.

The first order, which is valued at approximately SEK 89 million, is for the INVISIO V-Series Gen II platform and is for use on armored fighting vehicles. The solution offers the user efficient communication and unique dual hearing protection. This is achieved by combining already in-service INVISIO X5 in-the-ear headset and the T7 over-the-ear headset, which connects to an INVISIO control unit.

The solution with dual hearing protection sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection for extremely loud and critical environments within the defense and public safety markets for years to come.

The order comes via UK-partner Marlborough Communications Ltd (MCL) and deliveries will start in Q3, 2022.

"We are very proud that INVISIO will deliver our new dual hearing protection system to one of the most demanding and challenging environments that a tracked vehicle within the military constitutes. The order further strengthens our market position and opens up the possibility of follow-up orders," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

SEK 29 million order to support the British hearing protection program

INVISIO has also received a second order for the MoD, for further deliveries to the Tactical Hearing Protection System Dismounted Close Combat Users program (THPS DCCU). The order value amounts to approximately SEK 29 million and deliveries are planned for Q2 and Q3, 2022.

The THPS DCCU is the modernization program for hearing protection and communications systems of the UK Ministry of Defence. INVISIO has previously supplied the THPS program with equipment corresponding to sales of more than SEK 150 million.

The order also comes via Marlborough Communications Ltd (MCL).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. INVISIO's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com

