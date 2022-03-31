The Slovenian solar manufacturer is offering its new product with outputs of 260 and 300W, respectively. Front efficiencies ranges from 13.5% to 14.0% and the temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius.Slovenia-based solar panel manufacturer Bisol has launched a new series of transparent solar modules for applications in agrivoltaic projects or solar carports. "The carefully chosen transparent backsheet has an excellent resistance to external influences, which means it deteriorates exclusively on a bare minimal level throughout its lifespan," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...