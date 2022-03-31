Yale Peebles has been appointed as CEO of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV) - the parent company of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC, (H360) announced today the appointment of Yale Peebles as the CEO of BLDV. "Yale is bringing the fundamentals of corporate expansion into the company. We have done a good job of positioning the company in the cannabis space, now we need to scale," said Todd Scattini, Chairman of BLDV and Global CEO of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC. "Yale has been evaluating the cannabis industry and the evolution of BLDV for nearly a year. He has set forth a vision that will realize the full potential of what BLDV can offer and establish us as a leading resource in the cannabis industry."

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be the CEO of BLDV,' said Mr. Peebles "BLDV, and H360 have built a great reputation in the cannabis industry. I am looking forward to strengthening the business fundamentals and growing BLDV and its portfolio of companies.' Yale Peebles is a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, an alum from the Wharton School of Business Administration, and has served in leadership positions at Fortune 100 companies, mid sized public companies as well as startups.

Josh Alper, formerly CEO, will continue with BLDV as Chief Strategy Officer, the role that he holds with Harvest 360 Technologies, with additional focus on Investor Relations. All other Officers and Directors will remain unchanged.

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. will release a joint statement from Todd Scattini & Yale Peebles in the coming days. Please join us in welcoming Yale to the company. This is an exciting time for BLDV and the cannabis industry.

About BLDV:

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer centric management holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. seeks opportunities in medical & adult use cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method.

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC:

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.- (844) 637-6377 www.BLDV.us, info@bldvinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118704