LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath CEO Sam Rubin Invited to Speak at Washington, DC Event and Industry Trade Show on Supply Chain Resiliency

To Discuss Successfully Aligning with White House Executive Order 14017 for Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies and high-level assemblies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sam Rubin has been invited by the North American International Year of Glass Steering Committee of the American Ceramic Society to speak at the National Day of Glass conference in Washington, DC from April 5-7, 2022.

Mr. Rubin will be giving a presentation to address how LightPath's supply chain strategies for infrared glass and vertically integrated manufacturing successfully align with White House Executive Order 14017 for Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth. In particular, the talk will be focused on reducing the dependence on imports of germanium from China and Russia, as had been recently identified as a need by the Department of Defense and in a special report to Congress on securing supply of critical minerals. The National Day of Glass conference organizers state that its prestigious and historic event will feature technical programming and talks from some of the largest and biggest minds in the North American Glass industry and government agencies.

Separately, Mr. Rubin also will be presenting on a similar supply chain topic at the 2022 SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing conference. LightPath will be participating as an exhibitor in the SPIE trade show, which is being held at the Gaylord Palm Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from April 3-7, 2022. The event will focus on mission-critical sensing innovations for the defense and security applications, including cutting-edge development of multiple forms of sensors, laser systems, spectral imaging, radar, lidar, autonomous systems, and other findings from the community. Mr. Rubin will be presenting on April 6 as part of the Florida Photonics Industry Showcase: New Technology and Expanding Economic Impact, with a discussion on its innovative methods for bolstering its infrared optics supply chain.

Presentation materials will be made available following the respective events on the News/Events section of the Company's website at https://www.lightpath.com/events/.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, and include, for example, statements related to the expected effects on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

Tel. 631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695367/LightPath-CEO-Sam-Rubin-Invited-to-Speak-at-Washington-DC-Event-and-Industry-Trade-Show-on-Supply-Chain-Resiliency