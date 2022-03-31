MediXall Group, Inc.: Business Update from Health Karma CEO, Travis Jackson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued this letter to stakeholders from Travis Jackson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma:

Dear stakeholder,

I am extremely excited about the achievements that MediXall's Health Karma team have recently made. When I took over as CEO, my main initiative for the Health Karma was to build a multi-pronged distribution system that not only would sell our robust Health Kama solution which includes virtual primary care, in-the-moment urgent and behavioral health, along with other solutions to simplify consumer healthcare access and lower the cost of healthcare.

I am happy to report that Health Karma has made tremendous progress in this department expanding our eligible member base and growing pipeline to over 500,000 individual lives. Plus, we are making significant strides in reducing the sales to implementation cycle which has historically been 140 to 160 days for health benefits.

Our dramatic growth is in large part driven by our achievements we have made towards building a robust and extensive partnership network in the health insurance industry. With distribution agreements with many leading insurance agencies including BHC Insurance, the third largest independent insurance agency in Arkansas, Gem State Financial, a leading Idaho-based General Agency, and Mosaic Employee Benefits which serves thousands of businesses nationwide. We now have over 200 distribution partners who are fully trained and actively selling Health Karma to their clients.

We have also been able to quickly increase the reach of our partnership network through our recent Affinity Marketing partnership agreement with the National Association of Health Underwriters. A professional association representing more than 100,000 health insurance agents, benefits professional, consultants, and brokers, representing both small and large health insurance companies throughout the United States.

In March 2022, we demonstrated the integration of our Health Karma solution with Employee Navigator, a leading employer/employee benefits enrollment platform used nationwide by over 1,000 brokers and 27,000 companies.

We are implementing the strategy to onboard the eligible member base to paid members. With our distribution/sales system and the talented team we have put in place, we are providing even greater benefit to our members and believe that we are poised for growth for 2022 and beyond. Over the coming weeks, I will provide a First Quarter Business Update on Health Karma including the expansion of our executive leadership team and product offerings.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact our VP of Investor Relations, Frank Dickerson at (954) 653-821

As a company, our core focus is to provide best-in-class well-being solutions via easy, affordable, access to wellcare programs. We look forward to sharing our accomplishments in the coming months as we strive to create value for all of our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Travis Jackson CEO

Health Karma

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website:www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About HealthKarma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695380/Business-Update-from-Health-KarmaTM-CEO-Travis-Jackson