Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Holdings Launches Proprietary Sky Premium Life Brainlit Supplement for Brain Health

Designed to support and enhance brain function

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that Sky Premium Life, Cosmos' proprietary luxury nutritional supplement product line, has launched Brainlit for brain health.

Cosmos' R&D team has developed an advanced formula that is designed to support and enhance brain function. Brain-related conditions such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, Parkinson's, depression and anxiety have been on the rise in recent years, and yet there is a significant unmet need for effective treatment options. The World Health Organization (WHO) published in September 2021 that more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year.

The global market size for brain health supplements was estimated to be approximately $7.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $19.7 billion by 2030. The rise in the geriatric population is expected to drive growth in the brain health supplement market.

"With the global population aging, there is increased demand for high-quality brain health supplements that can enhance memory, improve brain function and health," commented, Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "We also believe that the lingering effects of COVID-19 ("long-haulers") and stress the pandemic has placed on society, will further contribute to growth in the overall brain health supplements market. Notably, more and more people are flocking to nutritional supplements to remain healthy, boost their immunity and enhance their brain function. Our goal is to provide consumers with products that have a positive effect on their daily lives and each Sky Premium Life formula is designed to meet those objectives. We continue to invest in our R&D initiatives, as we are constantly designing new formulas to meet evolving health demand, while ensuring the highest quality products and continually enhancing our manufacturing processes."

The Brainlit supplement is made with the highest quality raw materials and includes ginkgo biloba, glutamine and L-tyrosine and other vitamins and minerals essential for brain function. According to recent studies, ginkgo biloba leaf extract may enhance a number of cognitive processes, such as memory, processing speed, concentration and focus. The other two substances used in the product are the amino acids, glutamine and L-tyrosine. Glutamine plays a critical role in the normal functioning of the brain, while tyrosine supports production of the neurotransmitter's dopamine and norepinephrine. The formula also includes iron and vitamin B5 intended to reduce fatigue, as well as vitamins C, B6, and B12 intended to improve the normal functioning of the nervous system.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: COSM@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695455/Cosmos-Holdings-Launches-Proprietary-Sky-Premium-Life-Brainlit-Supplement-for-Brain-Health