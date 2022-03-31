Award Recognizes Outstanding Executives Whose Accomplishments Offer a Roadmap for Other Leaders Looking to Leverage Supply Chain for Competitive Advantage

Supply Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Magnus Bergfors, Global Business Director at Basware, one of the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. He stood out from more than 360 nominations.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Magnus is one of the leading experts in strategic sourcing, procure-to-pay (P2P), as well as a variety of procurement software categories, with a powerful work history trifecta: practitioner, analyst and now, solution provider. He made his mark as a prominent technology analyst, at Spend Matters, a global content community and hub for procurement, finance, treasury, and supply chain professionals, and prior to that, Gartner, a leading research and advisory company. Most notably, he authored the first-ever P2P Gartner Magic Quadrant report, which has become a leading barometer for the market's direction, maturity and participants.

"There likely isn't anyone else in the world who can connect the dots between P2P and the supply chain like Magnus," comments Chris Blake, VP of Proposition Marketing for Basware. "With his vast experience as an analyst for so many years, he has a perspective that few if any have. That affords him a holistic view, one that allows him to connect all the needs, challenges, market forces, trends and opportunities together. And we all know that supply chain is a strategic game of connecting the right dots. We're lucky to have him leading our product marketing team. He is extremely adept at asking the right questions to gain the full picture of opportunities and challenges that companies are facing."

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-Invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

About Supply Demand Chain Executive

Supply Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

