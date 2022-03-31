SQream Wins the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Data Processing Solution of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream Technologies , the leading GPU-based data analytics platform, today announced that they were selected as the winner of the Best Data Processing Solution by Data Breakthrough Awards program, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

The ability to digest and analyze vast amounts of information quickly has become critical to create and maintain a competitive advantage. SQream was recognized for minimizing Total Time to Insight (TTTI) for time-sensitive data on-prem and on-the-cloud. The GPU-powered data analytics platform is designed for any size data, enabling enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data stores - providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency and previously unobtainable business insights.

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. This year's third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,950 nominations from across the globe.

"In 2022, if businesses want to be competitive, they have to collect huge amounts of data and get answers fast, about their customers, inventory, production lines and any other unit of their organization," said Ami Gal, CEO and Co-founder of SQream. "We are honored to be recognized for accelerating analytics enabling companies to have faster access to smarter insights based on huge volumes of data on-premises, in the cloud, and on the edge."

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

About SQream

SQream provides an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, on-cloud, on-prem and on-edge. Designed for the new category of tera-to-peta-scale data, the GPU-powered platform enables enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data - providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, increased revenue, and previously unobtainable business insights. SQream is trusted by a growing number of leading global large-scale enterprises. For more information, visit www. SQream.com .

SQream on Social Media

Follow SQream on Linkedin

Follow SQream on Twitter

Media Contact:

Monica Maron

monica.maron@spicetreecom.com