Transparency Market Research: Stem Cells Market to Advance at CAGR of 10.4% During 2021-2028, Says TMR

Autologous stem-cell-based gene therapy underpins massive revenue potential; advancements in stem cell banking services to support next-gen therapies

Massive funding for stem cell research in North America propelling substantial revenue potential in stem cells market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding research on stem cells biologics has opened several new frontiers in the treatment of neurological disorders, cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes. Increasing utilization of stem cell culturing media and advancements in harvesting methods have expanded the potential applications of stem cells. The stem cells market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 25.68 Bn by 2028.

Growing number of clinical studies in stem cell-based regenerative medicine are creating value-grab opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, assert the analysts in the TMR study on the stem cells market. Advancements in multipotent haematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation have extended the avenue. Characterization of human embryonic stem cells is enriching the value chain of the stem cells market, since they have emerged as a promising source of regenerative medicine.

Autologous stem-cell-based gene therapies hold promise for inherited disorders. These are gaining preference over allogeneic stem cell transplantation in some blood-specific diseases.

Key Findings of Stem Cells Market Study

Companies Harnessing Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine for Numerous Diseases: The potential of stem cells in regenerative medicine has expanded considerably, pivoting on the back of a growing array of preclinical and clinical therapies. Human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells are proved to be promising candidate for therapeutic use in regenerative medicine in various diseases. Cardiovascular regenerative therapies are a case in point. The regenerative medicines segment held a leading share of the global stem cells market in 2020, finds the authors of the TMR study.

Growing Government Funding for Stem Cell Research Spurs Growth: Therapeutics companies have benefitted from the rise in R&D by governments in stem cell research. This has also enriched stem cell banking infrastructure. The demand for stem cell therapies for hematological disorders has been offering lucrative opportunities, concurs the analysts in the stem cells market. A case in point is growing R&D in autologous stem cell-based gene therapies for primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs), congenital forms of cytopenia, and hemoglobinopathies. Gene editing technologies are pivoting the expansion of avenues in the stem cells market.

Stem Cells Market: Key Drivers

The growing morbidity of chronic diseases is a key driver for strides in stem cell therapies. In particular, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease has been extending the avenue for biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the stem cells market.

Advancements in manufacturing standards and culture systems ae propelling the prospects of the stem cells market. Of note, expanding stem cell biology, including the exploration of reliable sources of these cells, and harvesting technologies hope for untreatable diseases.

Stem Cells Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global stem cells market in 2020, and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period. Extensive research funding by governments and private players on regenerative medicine especially for chronic diseases has spurred revenue gains in the regional market.

held a major share of the global stem cells market in 2020, and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period. Extensive research funding by governments and private players on regenerative medicine especially for chronic diseases has spurred revenue gains in the regional market. The Asia Pacific stem cells market is estimated to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. The growing research spending of pharmaceutical companies on stem cell-based therapies for malignant and non-malignant diseases has bolstered lucrative possibilities, note the in-depth TMR study.

Stem Cells Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the stem cells market are Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., BioTime, Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc., and Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Global Stem Cells Market: Segmentation

Stem Cells Market, by Product

Adult Stem Cell

Human Embryonic Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell

Others

Stem Cells Market, by Source

Autologous

Allogenic

Stem Cells Market, by Application

Regenerative Medicines

Neurology



Oncology



Cardiology



Others

Drug Discovery & Development

Stem Cells Market, by End-user

Therapeutics Companies

Cell & Tissue Banks

Tools & Reagents Companies

Service Companies

Stem Cells Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

