Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: CAGR of 5.2%, Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size to hit USD 46.17 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 46.17 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 5.2% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market size was Valued at USD 32.38 Billion in 2021. Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering Type (Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware, Diagnostic Software) By Workshop Equipment (Exhaust Gas Analyzer, Wheel Alignment Equipment, Paint Scan Equipment, Dynamometer, Headlight Tester, Fuel Injection Diagnostic, Pressure Leak Detection, Engine Analyzer) By Connectivity (USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) By Handheld Scan Tools (Scanners, Code Readers, TPMS Tools, Digital Pressure Tester, Battery Analyzer) By Type (OEMs Diagnostic, Professional Diagnostics, DIY Diagnostics) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Passenger vehicle sales have increased, with growth in top auto markets which are China, the US, and Europe. Additionally, the growing demand for low emission reduction and governments initiative in vehicle inspection approval have pressured the manufacturers to provide automotive diagnostic scan tools around the world. Passenger car is the fast-growing segment in the automotive market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as passenger cars are projected to reach 2 Billion by 2040. The global passenger car sales is expected to reach around 73.8 Million units in 2025 from 64.4 Million units in 2021. The passenger cars market is generally impacted by the distribution of wealth within a country or region and serves as a good indicator when it comes to financial stability.

The technological advancements in this field is another factor driving the global automotive diagnostic scan tool market. The architecture of vehicle is highly complex with greater application of technology like electronic control module and advanced driver assistance systems. For this systems, the fault diagnosis is much more technically challenging, therefore this scan tools with the advanced provision of standard fault codes and other services provide a simple interface to consumers to identify issue in the car and also leads to avoid expensive workshop repair for minor problem. Hence, the greater complexity of automotive electronic leads to drive the growth of market. Additionally, the surge in quality and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increase in production of vehicles globally and strict environmental laws and rules in many nation area also supplementing the market growth.

However, the high initial cost of advanced diagnostic tools may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, the increasing consumer preference for high-end cars leads may create more opportunities for the further growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tool market.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Manufacturers : Some of the key players for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Dg Technologies

Softing AG

Snap-On Inc.

AVL List GmbH

Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH

Hickok Inc.

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Actia SA

Actia Group SA

Etas GmbH

General Technologies Corp

Innova

Hunter Engineering

Continental AG

TopDon

Denso

SPX Corp.

Kpit Technologies

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segmentation:

By Offering Type:

Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware

Diagnostic Software

By Workshop Equipment:

Exhaust gas analyzer

Wheel alignment equipment

Paint scan equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester

Fuel Injection Diagnostic

Pressure Leak Detection

Engine Analyzer

By Connectivity:

USB

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Handheld Scan Tools:

Scanners

Code readers

TPMS tools

Digital pressure tester

Battery analyzer

By Type:

OEMs Diagnostic

Professional Diagnostics

DIY Diagnostics

Recent Development:

Innova Launched 7111 Smart Diagnostic OBD2 Tablet: On August 16th, 2021; The Innova 7111 Smart Diagnostic OBD2 Tablet to help us diagnose and solve problems across several vehicles. With a large easy-to-use LCD screen and wide vehicle compatibility, this tool does a bit more than your entry-levelOBD2 scanner might accomplish. The Innova 7111OBD2 tablet also makes it simple to erase diagnostic trouble codes. The price of the Innova 7111 Smart DiagnosticOBD2 Tablet clearly sets this unit up as a device targeting more seasoned users. DIY mechanics and consumers have several less-expensive options if want to do is diagnose check engine lights and reset your oil change and filter reminders. This particular Innova OBD2 code reader includes several additional features and functions that let advanced users do more advanced maintenance tasks and diagnostics on a variety of vehicles.

Hunter Engineering Introduced ADASLink Diagnostic Scan Tool: On July 28th, 2021; Hunter Engineering introduced ADASLink, a premium, full-diagnostic scan tool that includes ADAS calibration and secure FCA gateway capabilities. This complete solution custom integrates with Hunter's WinAlign software, providing the technician with quick access to specific calibration procedures for more than 25 million vehicles. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is the fastest-growing automotive technology, yet comparatively few service providers are prepared to perform the intricate ADAS calibrations increasingly required by manufacturers. The new ADASLink scan tool expertly closes that gap with comprehensive ease and precision.

Reginal Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global automotive diagnostic scan tool market. This growth is attributed to the developing infrastructure and increasing industrialization activities in developing economies which have opened several opportunities for automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) in this region. In addition, the growing purchasing capability of the population increases the demand for automobiles.

The development and implementation of new technologies, formation of new manufacturing plants, and building of value-added supply chains between manufacturers and material providers have made Asia Pacific a market with high growth potential. China is having highest market share in Asia Pacific and is having high growth in the sales and the demand for premium vehicles. The increasing automotive manufacturing levels in China have driven the demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools. Additionally, the increase in number of service station and automotive workshop coupled with high production of automobiles in India and China, are some additional factors supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, increasing manufacturing of electric vehicle in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to further driving the demand of automotive diagnostic scan tool market.

Europe is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the automotive diagnostic scan tool market due to the presence of prominent automakers & OEMs and growing manufacturing of vehicle & sales in this region.

On Special Requirement Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

