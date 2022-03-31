- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a 93 MW order for a project in Finland.
- • The order includes supply and installation of 15 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas' EnVentus platform and Vestas will provide service for the project through a full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • The project will receive turbines in the second quarter of 2023 and be fully commissioned by the fourth quarter the same year
