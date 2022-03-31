Ananda Developments Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 March 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Ananda announces that the Company has 799,015,402 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 799,015,402 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

Ananda, through its 50% owned subsidiary, DJT Plants Limited, was granted a Home Office licence in May 2021 to grow >0.2% THC cannabis in a new research facility to breed and stabilise 65 strains.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/