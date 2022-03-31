Session will Spotlight the Emerging Decision Intelligence Market; What's Next in Business Intelligence

Experts from Delaware and Pyramid Analytics will explore why and how Decision Intelligence what's next in analytics and business intelligence (ABI) should be introduced into enterprise platforms at the UKISUG Analytics Symposium, an annual event for the independent UK Ireland SAP User Group being held on 5 April, 2022 at The Vox Conference Centre, Birmingham. The conference offers the opportunity for networking and collaboration among peers specialising in SAP Analytics Cloud, data preparation, platform database and digital transformation.

UKISUG Analytics Symposium is free to attend. Register here.

Key Points:

Delaware's Analytics Lead and Pyramid's Director of Product Management will discuss Decision Intelligence and how to introduce it into an SAP business and technology ecosystem.

Delaware implements the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform across the UK Ireland to help organisations leverage the full value of data by providing AI-powered analytics to all decision-makers.

Both companies have partnerships with SAP and expertise in the SAP technology ecosystem.

Pyramid Analytics is an official member of the SAP PartnerEdge open ecosystem. Pyramid Platform is certified by SAP Certified for SAP BW/4HANA, SAP HANA, and SAP NetWeaver.

Attendees, Mark Your Diaries

Chris Houlder, Analytics Lead at Delaware, and Ian MacDonald, Director of Product Management with Pyramid, will discuss how enterprises running on SAP can best understand their data and how to react to fast-changing conditions, and address the challenges of adopting a holistic platform that works directly on both SAP BW and SAP HANA. The session will also include a demo of the Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence platform and how to get more value from these SAP investments. The session begins at 10 a.m. GMT.

Partnership Brings Decision Intelligence to Enterprises Across the UKI

Pyramid Analytics and global IT services company Delaware have a partnership agreement through which the companies jointly sell and implement the Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence and provide consulting services. The partnership puts the Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence into the hands of more than 3,000 Delaware consultants. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Leading technology analysts BARC, Dresner Advisory Services, and Gartner rank Pyramid first in critical ABI capabilities.

Pyramid and Delaware have strong partnerships with SAP, the world's largest provider of Enterprise Application Software. Delaware and Pyramid Analytics jointly deliver solutions enabling customers to integrate sophisticated SAP data sets and non-SAP sources, from a wide range of on-premises and cloud-based data sources, without moving or ingesting the data, through a single decision intelligence platform.

Many of Delaware's clients have complex landscapes and face challenges pulling together accurate and coherent reporting. Pyramid enables all users, from data scientists to non-technical business users, to maximise their investments in SAP providing for the fastest, direct querying and analytics on BW, BEx, HANA, CDS and IQ, while maintaining the investment in business logic and security designed into SAP all within a complete point and click, no-code, governed self-service analytics environment.

Quotes

Ian Macdonald, Director of Product Management, Pyramid Analytics: "Business success in today's dynamic markets requires organizations to react to trends and opportunities in real time with accuracy, speed and scale. Data drives better decisions. However, due to legacy tool limitations, integration issues and data management challenges, many SAP customers struggle to expose all the necessary data to deliver modern self-service analytic capabilities. Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform allows business users to get more value out of their existing SAP BW and SAP HANA investments, delivering best-in-class functionality and performance that preserves the security and governance inherent in the SAP platform."

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

About Delaware

Delaware is a fast-growing, global company that delivers advanced solutions and services to organisations striving for a sustainable, competitive advantage. Delaware guides its customers through their business transformation, applying the ecosystems of its main business partners, SAP and Microsoft. Delaware continues to service its customers afterwards, assuring continuity and continuous improvement. Delaware has over 3000 professionals in 24 offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.delaware.co.uk.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005705/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

UK

Susie Evershed

Resonance

+44 7966 145092

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com