StrikeX: DEFI START-UP STRIKEX CELEBRATES ONE YEAR MILESTONE

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive blockchain technology company StrikeX has hit a major milestone with the celebration of its first anniversary. Started in the depths of the UK's third Covid-19 lockdown in March 2021 by co-founders Joe Jowett, CEO, and Kishan Vadgama, CCO, StrikeX was born with a vision to democratise the investment industry and empower retail investors.

StrikeX's first anniversary marks a significant achievement for the company, with 92% of crypto projects failing to survive, many within 12 months. In that time, StrikeX has experienced strong growth as well as being the first business to launch its cryptocurrency into space.

StrikeX has adhered to a carefully planned roadmap and has launched its StrikeX token ($STRX) and TradeStrike Lite Decentralised Exchange since the company's inception. $STRX is now available on multiple exchanges, boasting an increase in value of over 140,000% since its launch. The TradeStrike Lite platform uses blockchain technology to allow users to buy and trade quickly and securely, as well as staking tokens to earn a passive income.

These achievements represent the first chapter in StrikeX's development. The coming months will see the launch of StrikeX's crypto wallet, which will allow users to purchase crypto using fiat currencies, and trade and track their crypto holdings, increasing accessibility for retail traders.

TradeStrike, set for launch later this year, will be a multi-asset tokenised platform for 24/7 trading of stocks, crypto, NFTs, and other assets, revolutionising the world of retail investing by coupling blockchain technology with an intuitive and feature-rich design, tailored to the specific needs of investors.

Joe Jowett, CEO, and co-founder of StrikeX said: "We are delighted that we have made such rapid progress over the past year. We are proud of our passionate hard-working team and how much they have accomplished so far, and we are excited at the prospect of delivering a platform that will put investment in the hands of the retail trader. We are determined to help democratise retail investment with our platform, to be launched later this year, set to play a key role in levelling the playing field for all investors."

